Politics
State of the Union: Turkey withdraws NATO veto from Sweden
Ankara had refused to endorse Stockholm as a candidate for the Western military alliance since last year.
This week, the moment NATO has been waiting for months finally arrived, as Turkey lifted its veto on Sweden’s joining the military alliance.
“It is a historic day as we have a clear commitment from Turkey to submit the ratification documents to the Grand National Assembly and to work more closely with the Assembly to ensure ratification,” the secretary said on Monday. NATO General Jens Stoltenberg.
The deal came unexpectedly, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announcing the day before that he would only back Stockholm’s NATO bid if the European Union resumes long-running membership talks with Ankara, which is prohibited for most EU countries.
Ultimately, Erdogan backed Sweden’s bid after receiving backing for key conditions ranging from the purchase of US F-16 fighter jets to visa-free travel to the Schengen area.
Nature Restoration Act Survives
After months of bitter wrangling, the European Parliament narrowly passed key legislation to protect nature, a central pillar of the EU’s Green Deal.
Although the details will still have to be debated with member states, the law will impose recovery measures on 20% of EU land and seas by the end of this decade and on all degraded ecosystems by the end of this decade. mid-century.
Leading the opposition was the centre-right European People’s Party, which argued the Nature Restoration Act could undermine food security and fuel inflation.
Supporters of the bill have accused them of scaring people ahead of next year’s European elections.
This begs the question: could campaigning on fear of inflation be a winning argument?
Only if the economic environment remains volatile and inflation remains stubbornly high, which, for now, appears to be the case.
Ann-Katrin Petersen, senior investment strategist and director of the BlackRock Investment Institute, said in an interview that should stay.
“The reality is that inflation has come down thanks to lower energy prices. This is a relief for private households and businesses in Europe,” Petersen told Euronews.
“However, a number of factors, including the tight labor market – bear in mind that unemployment in the eurozone is still near a multi-decade low – mean higher wages and underpressure. higher underlyings on costs.
“So in a nutshell, we could be facing persistent inflation,” she added.
MEPs back arms production
The Nature Restoration Act was not the only back-to-back vote to take place in parliament this week.
On Thursday, he backed the use of no less than 500 million from the EU budget to fund the bloc’s industrial production capabilities for munitions, such as surface-to-surface missiles and artillery.
The regulation, known as the Ammunition Production Support Act (ASAP), was proposed by the European Commission in May, but was fast-tracked through the EU legislative process, with nearly all political groups voting in his favour.
“We must not refrain from supporting defensive capabilities like the one we are bringing with this settlement, to ensure that Ukraine will not run out of ammunition it needs to defend itself against aggression,” Brando told Euronews. Benifei, Italian Socialist MEP.
This is the first time that the EU has directly funded arms production. But not everyone was happy about it.
“This means that we now have a situation in which the European Union is not only financing the research and development of weapons, but not only by weapons, but is also going to directly finance the production of weapons by companies which realize already excessive profits,” he added. Marc Botenga, a leftist MEP told Euronews.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2023/07/14/state-of-the-union-turkey-drops-sweden-nato-veto
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Modi gifts replica sandalwood sitar to President Macron
- State of the Union: Turkey withdraws NATO veto from Sweden
- Boris Johnson has pledged to rebuild 500 schools by 2030. So far only 4 have been delivered
- The United States is running out of homes. Here’s How Builders Still Deliver the American Dream
- Kentucky-born hair and makeup artist speaks out on Hollywood actors’ strike
- SAG strike: Stars join picket line in massive Hollywood protest – BBC News
- US and EU attack Russia in rare meeting in Southeast Asia
- Sonam Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra; Here’s how Bollywood celebrities reacted to the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3
- Pepperdine publishes cross-country schedule for 2023
- Man linked to viral outfit charged with attempted murder of his wife
- Hollywood writers and actors strike for the first time in decades
- Scared of downloading apps from the Google Play Store? Then check this out