State of the Union: Turkey withdraws NATO veto from Sweden

Ankara had refused to endorse Stockholm as a candidate for the Western military alliance since last year.

This week, the moment NATO has been waiting for months finally arrived, as Turkey lifted its veto on Sweden’s joining the military alliance.

“It is a historic day as we have a clear commitment from Turkey to submit the ratification documents to the Grand National Assembly and to work more closely with the Assembly to ensure ratification,” the secretary said on Monday. NATO General Jens Stoltenberg.

The deal came unexpectedly, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announcing the day before that he would only back Stockholm’s NATO bid if the European Union resumes long-running membership talks with Ankara, which is prohibited for most EU countries.

Ultimately, Erdogan backed Sweden’s bid after receiving backing for key conditions ranging from the purchase of US F-16 fighter jets to visa-free travel to the Schengen area.

Nature Restoration Act Survives

After months of bitter wrangling, the European Parliament narrowly passed key legislation to protect nature, a central pillar of the EU’s Green Deal.

Although the details will still have to be debated with member states, the law will impose recovery measures on 20% of EU land and seas by the end of this decade and on all degraded ecosystems by the end of this decade. mid-century.

Leading the opposition was the centre-right European People’s Party, which argued the Nature Restoration Act could undermine food security and fuel inflation.

Supporters of the bill have accused them of scaring people ahead of next year’s European elections.

This begs the question: could campaigning on fear of inflation be a winning argument?

Only if the economic environment remains volatile and inflation remains stubbornly high, which, for now, appears to be the case.

Ann-Katrin Petersen, senior investment strategist and director of the BlackRock Investment Institute, said in an interview that should stay.

“The reality is that inflation has come down thanks to lower energy prices. This is a relief for private households and businesses in Europe,” Petersen told Euronews.

“However, a number of factors, including the tight labor market – bear in mind that unemployment in the eurozone is still near a multi-decade low – mean higher wages and underpressure. higher underlyings on costs.

“So in a nutshell, we could be facing persistent inflation,” she added.

MEPs back arms production

The Nature Restoration Act was not the only back-to-back vote to take place in parliament this week.

On Thursday, he backed the use of no less than 500 million from the EU budget to fund the bloc’s industrial production capabilities for munitions, such as surface-to-surface missiles and artillery.

The regulation, known as the Ammunition Production Support Act (ASAP), was proposed by the European Commission in May, but was fast-tracked through the EU legislative process, with nearly all political groups voting in his favour.

“We must not refrain from supporting defensive capabilities like the one we are bringing with this settlement, to ensure that Ukraine will not run out of ammunition it needs to defend itself against aggression,” Brando told Euronews. Benifei, Italian Socialist MEP.

This is the first time that the EU has directly funded arms production. But not everyone was happy about it.

“This means that we now have a situation in which the European Union is not only financing the research and development of weapons, but not only by weapons, but is also going to directly finance the production of weapons by companies which realize already excessive profits,” he added. Marc Botenga, a leftist MEP told Euronews.