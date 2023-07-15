Public Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir dodges discussion of possible 2024 vice presidential bid

INDONESIA Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN; Badan Usaha Milik Negara) Erick Thohir refrained from speculating on his chances of running as vice-presidential candidate during the presidential election of 2024 (Pilpres).

Although he was encouraged by the National Mandate Party (PAN) to become a running mate, Erick feels that this does not guarantee his participation in Pilpres 2024.

“When the National Mandate Party (PAN; Partai Amanat Nasional) pushes me to become one of the vice-presidential candidates, I have to appreciate it, but the PAN also understands that the composition (of the candidates for the presidency and vice presidency) cannot be achieved if it is not 20%,” Erick told Menara Kompas, Jakarta, Wednesday (July 5).

The PAN has urged Erick to stand as the vice-presidential candidate, whether he accompanies Ganjar Pranowo, backed by the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), or Prabowo Subianto, backed by the Gerindra party.

The latest development is that PAN has set a condition for Erick to become Prabowo’s running mate if he wants to back Prabowo for the third time.

Erick himself refuses to speculate on this possibility. According to him, the PAN has not yet determined the orientation of its coalition, whether it will lean towards Gerindra or the PDI Perjuangan. Erick reminded me that PAN is still part of the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) along with the Golkar Party and the United Development Party (PPP).

“So, in my opinion, it is too early to tell if KIB will all move to PDI-P or if United Indonesia Coalition (KIB; Koalisi Indonesia Bersatu) will move to Gerindra. It could happen because it’s still a coalition,” Erick said.

Asked about the possibility of joining a political party, Erick admitted that he does not plan to become a member of a political party in the near future. “Being part of a party, of course, I didn’t think about that today. I don’t know about the future,” Erick said.

He also feels that his status as an apolitical member of a party is actually a positive thing for him. According to him, the post he currently occupies should not be occupied by a member of a political party, but rather by someone who truly becomes the person of confidence of the president.

“If the BUMN minister is from a political party, I don’t think it’s a good idea. For today and for the future, the minister of BUMN should not be a member of the party, but rather someone whom the president trusts,” Erick said last Wednesday in Menara Kompas, Jakarta.

Erick admitted that President Joko Widodo asked him to remain a professional which is not linked to any political party.

He claimed that there were no instructions from President Joko Widodo for him to run as the vice-presidential candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

Erick said that Jokowi only gave him duties as BUMN Minister and President of All-Indonesia Football Association (PSSI).

“Mr. President never gave me instructions, what he always talks about are missions,” he said.

Erick also declined to speculate on Jokowi’s influence over the PAN, which is currently pushing him vigorously to run as a vice-presidential candidate. Erick thinks that the position of the PAN is purely part of the dynamic within each political party.

“It’s the dynamic of each political party, like the Development Unity Party (PPP; Partai Persatuan Pembangunan) which brings my friend Mr. Sandi, or Golkar which brings in Mr. Airlangga, it’s all part of the dynamic of the party,” said Eric.

Meanwhile, the National Awakening Party (PKB; Partai Kebangkitan Bangsa), which is Gerindra’s coalition partner in the Great Indonesia Awakening Coalition (KKIR; Koalisi Kebangkitan Indonesia Raya), cannot find PAN’s plan to back Prabowo. by proposing Erick as a vice-presidential candidate attractive.

“If they want to join and there are conditions, then it’s not interesting yet,” said PKB Deputy General Secretary Syaiful Huda when contacted by Kompas.com last Monday.

According to Huda, political parties wishing to join the KKIR should prioritize a shared vision rather than proposing a vice-presidential figure.

Furthermore, the President of the National Awakening Party (PKB), Muhaimin Iskandaror Cak Imin, would still reject the idea of ​​BUMN minister Erick Thohir becoming Prabowo Subianto’s running mate at Pilpres 2024.

Cak Imin said that Erick Thohir did not pressure his party to become a potential vice-presidential candidate (cawapres) accompanying Prabowo Subianto. “Not yet (pressured PKB),” Cak Imin said when asked by reporters at PKB headquarters in Jalan Raden Saleh, Senen, in central Jakarta.

He mentioned that PKB had not been informed of the plan until now. “So far, it has never been passed on to us,” Cak Imin said.

Responding to resistance from PKB, Erick admitted to having a good relationship with the president of PKB, Muhaimin Iskandar, or Cak Imin. However, Erick acknowledged that they never discussed the issue of running for president and vice president.

“Well, indeed, the discussion with Cak Imin does not revolve around this topic. We talk about a lot of other things,” Erick said. He also stressed that he could not influence PKB to give him the vice-presidential ticket. Erick understands that he is not a member of a political party but rather a professional worker.

In response to these statements, the vice-president of the Gerindra party, Habiburokhmanasked the media to inquire directly with Cak Imin.

“Ask Gus Muhaimin,” Habiburokhman said when approached at parliament in Jakarta last Tuesday.

He said the Great Indonesia Awakening Coalition (KKIR) had already empowered Prabowo and Cak Imin to determine the running mate.

“We empowered Prabowo and Gus Muhaimin to determine the KKIR vice-presidential candidate,” he revealed.