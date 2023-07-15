Narendra Modi | Emmanuel Macron attracts criticism for inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main guest of the July 14 parade

French President Emmanuel Macron is drawing criticism in France for inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the main guest at the July 14 military parade, which marks the triumph of freedom and the democratic will of the people.

The reason: India’s authoritarian drift since 2014.

India’s Prime Minister’s presence as guest of honor at July 14 parade disregards Narendra Modis’ dismal human rights record, according to an editorial in the major French daily The world Thursday, the day Modi landed in Paris.

The article, titled Narendra Modi encouraged state-sponsored violence for decades, added: Narendra Modi, India’s hardline prime minister, will be French President Emmanuel Macron’s guest of honor at the July 14 parade. Can we ignore the fact that India, under Modis’ leadership, is going through a serious crisis, with an upsurge in attacks on human rights activists, NGOs and journalists?

In any case, Emmanuel Macron and his diplomatic corps have made their decision. The complicity between the two leaders is obvious. According to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, France and India are linked by common values ​​and a shared attachment to democracy. Banal language, detached from reality.

India, the most populous country on the planet, is often given the pompous title of the world’s largest democracy; France, land of human rights. Two titles today just as detached from reality.

On the day Modi arrived in Paris, public broadcaster France 24 aired a play titled Weapons, Not Democratic Values, during a parade as Macron welcomes Indias Modi on Bastille Day.

He said: French President Emmanuel Macron is rolling out the red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Indian leader chosen as guest of honor at this year’s July 14 military parade. But critics warn that by overlooking rights abuses and democratic backsliding under Modis’ rule, France is sending the wrong message.

As the Biden administration came under pressure to raise human rights issues with Modi during his recent state visit to the United States, criticism of the Indian prime minister’s invitation was sharper in France.

The article goes on to say: Modis’ Bastille Day privilege has raised questions in France, particularly about his human rights record in Hindu nationalist administrations. In an editorial in the French daily Libration, politicians from the Green Party, as well as officials from the left-wing Nupes alliance, criticized Macron’s choice of guest of honor.

While acknowledging the importance of geostrategic ties and bilateral relations, the column noted that it would take someone either totally ignorant of the current internal political context of the subcontinents, or totally cynical, to cast Mr. Modi as the guest of honor of the French Republic on its most symbolic day of the year.

This narrative has been in play since the announcement of the visit. A month ago, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the radical left Opposition group, La France Insoumise, tweeted: #India is a friendly country. But Narendra Modi, its Prime Minister, is far-right and violently hostile to Muslims in his country. He is not welcome at #July14, a celebration of freedom, equality and fraternity that he despises.

Reuters quoted the French rights group the Ligue des droits de l’homme (LDH) as saying on Twitter that the LDH, concerned about India’s authoritarian turn, denounces this invitation which sends a disastrous signal, denying our democratic values.

The Associated Press described Macron’s act of rolling out the red carpet for Modi as staging a seduction campaign.

The Reuters report said: Ten personalities, including renowned economist Thomas Piketty and former French ambassador to Denmark France Zimeray, implored Macron in a comment (on) Thursday in the newspaper Le Monde to encourage Prime Minister Modi end repression of civil society, ensure the freedom of mainstream media (outlets) and protect religious freedom.

All of these articles also detailed the Prime Minister’s public life, in particular his record on human rights and freedom of the media and religion.