Politics
Narendra Modi | Emmanuel Macron attracts criticism for inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main guest of the July 14 parade
French President Emmanuel Macron is drawing criticism in France for inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the main guest at the July 14 military parade, which marks the triumph of freedom and the democratic will of the people.
The reason: India’s authoritarian drift since 2014.
India’s Prime Minister’s presence as guest of honor at July 14 parade disregards Narendra Modis’ dismal human rights record, according to an editorial in the major French daily The world Thursday, the day Modi landed in Paris.
The article, titled Narendra Modi encouraged state-sponsored violence for decades, added: Narendra Modi, India’s hardline prime minister, will be French President Emmanuel Macron’s guest of honor at the July 14 parade. Can we ignore the fact that India, under Modis’ leadership, is going through a serious crisis, with an upsurge in attacks on human rights activists, NGOs and journalists?
In any case, Emmanuel Macron and his diplomatic corps have made their decision. The complicity between the two leaders is obvious. According to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, France and India are linked by common values and a shared attachment to democracy. Banal language, detached from reality.
India, the most populous country on the planet, is often given the pompous title of the world’s largest democracy; France, land of human rights. Two titles today just as detached from reality.
On the day Modi arrived in Paris, public broadcaster France 24 aired a play titled Weapons, Not Democratic Values, during a parade as Macron welcomes Indias Modi on Bastille Day.
He said: French President Emmanuel Macron is rolling out the red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Indian leader chosen as guest of honor at this year’s July 14 military parade. But critics warn that by overlooking rights abuses and democratic backsliding under Modis’ rule, France is sending the wrong message.
As the Biden administration came under pressure to raise human rights issues with Modi during his recent state visit to the United States, criticism of the Indian prime minister’s invitation was sharper in France.
The article goes on to say: Modis’ Bastille Day privilege has raised questions in France, particularly about his human rights record in Hindu nationalist administrations. In an editorial in the French daily Libration, politicians from the Green Party, as well as officials from the left-wing Nupes alliance, criticized Macron’s choice of guest of honor.
While acknowledging the importance of geostrategic ties and bilateral relations, the column noted that it would take someone either totally ignorant of the current internal political context of the subcontinents, or totally cynical, to cast Mr. Modi as the guest of honor of the French Republic on its most symbolic day of the year.
This narrative has been in play since the announcement of the visit. A month ago, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the radical left Opposition group, La France Insoumise, tweeted: #India is a friendly country. But Narendra Modi, its Prime Minister, is far-right and violently hostile to Muslims in his country. He is not welcome at #July14, a celebration of freedom, equality and fraternity that he despises.
Reuters quoted the French rights group the Ligue des droits de l’homme (LDH) as saying on Twitter that the LDH, concerned about India’s authoritarian turn, denounces this invitation which sends a disastrous signal, denying our democratic values.
The Associated Press described Macron’s act of rolling out the red carpet for Modi as staging a seduction campaign.
The Reuters report said: Ten personalities, including renowned economist Thomas Piketty and former French ambassador to Denmark France Zimeray, implored Macron in a comment (on) Thursday in the newspaper Le Monde to encourage Prime Minister Modi end repression of civil society, ensure the freedom of mainstream media (outlets) and protect religious freedom.
All of these articles also detailed the Prime Minister’s public life, in particular his record on human rights and freedom of the media and religion.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/emmanuel-macron-draws-flak-for-inviting-pm-narendra-modi-as-chief-guest-for-bastille-day-parade/cid/1952112
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Narendra Modi | Emmanuel Macron attracts criticism for inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main guest of the July 14 parade
- Films and TV shows affected by strikes by Hollywood actors and screenwriters | Entertainment
- Iowa State Turns National Success Into New Tennis Facility | News, sports, jobs
- Stock market today: A turbulent week for Wall Street ends with a calm and mixed end
- What to know about soap operas, game shows, the Emmys
- LSU football disqualified from Dodd Trophy preseason watch list
- Daily Media: Noah Kozlowski Joins LA Fashion Week as VP of Designer Relations, Diane Kendal Head of Rabanne Beauty, and More!
- Kid Rock called for a boycott of Bud Light. CNN visited his bar
- Public Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir dodges discussion of possible 2024 vice presidential bid
- Reunited! Victoria Beckham ready for the Spice Girls 30th anniversary show at Glastonbury | Entertainment
- Biden backs Hollywood actors’ strike
- India announces new captain for Asian Games men’s team