Boris Johnson fumbles with Covid probe as he ‘forgets’ iPhone passcode





The former UK Prime Minister was ordered to hand over text messages linked to the 2020 lockdowns Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was unable to provide WhatsApp messages requested for a government inquiry into Covid-19 because he forgot the password to his old mobile phone, The Times reported on Thursday. . Sources told the newspaper that Johnson did not remember the password “with 100% confidence”, as he last used the device in 2021, when he was still Prime Minister. However, a representative for the former leader said he was eager to pass on the information. “As previously stated, Mr. Johnson will be cooperating fully with the investigation. He wishes to disclose anything relevant, which is why he is cooperating fully with this process,” the spokesperson told the Guardian on Thursday. While the UK Cabinet Office said it was investigating whether the passcode was saved, there are concerns that Johnson’s old iPhone could automatically erase its contents if the wrong passcode is entered, the Times said. The office had previously been ordered to comply with a High Court order to hand over all of Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages, journals and notebooks by Monday as part of a Covid-19 investigation. Dating from the height of the pandemic, Johnson’s records are believed to contain discussions of the lockdowns he imposed in 2020, among other Covid-related policies. Investigators have also sought other information about the former prime minister’s affairs, including how he funded £200,000 ($262,000) for renovations to his Downing Street flat while still a active. The Cabinet Office previously opposed Johnson’s request for communications, calling them ” without ambiguity “ to the investigation, but lost its legal challenge last week. Besides the WhatsApp messages, he has since provided the rest of the material sought for the investigation. The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, an advocacy group that helped push for a public inquiry into the government’s response to the pandemic, called Johnson’s apology “a complete joke.” “No one seriously believes that Johnson’s messages cannot be accessed because he forgot a password he apparently used last December,” he said, adding that the former Prime Minister “must take full responsibility for ensuring that these messages are shared in full with the Inquiry, and the Inquiry must be prepared to take legal action against him if he does not.” Johnson stopped using the iPhone in question in 2021 after discovering that his number had been publicly available for over 15 years. The device is now in the possession of Johnson’s lawyers, who have granted access to government security experts in hopes of preserving its data if the correct password cannot be found.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/273898550/boris-johnson-fumbles-covid-probe-by-forgetting-iphone-passcode—times The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos