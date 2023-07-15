NAB tightens noose around Imran Khan





PTI Chairman Imran Khan is escorted by security personnel to a court in Lahore in this undated photo. AFP/FileNAB summons Khan to his office in Rawalpindi on July 17. The EX-PM faces charges of corrupt practices linked to Toshakhana. The NAB can detain a defendant for 30 days under the latest amendment.

ISLAMABAD: In the latest development in the Toshakhana case against Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has converted the status of the investigation into the alleged sale of gifts state gift depository under investigation, The News reported Saturday.

The former prime minister is facing corrupt practice charges linked to allegations of state donations which he denies.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on October 21 last year disqualified former Prime Minister in dismissal Toshakhana under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution for making ” misrepresentation and misrepresentation”.

He was banned from holding public office after being found guilty of illegally selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state.

A lower court then in May this year dismissed the motion of Khan, the first prime minister to be removed from office in a vote of no confidence challenging the maintainability of the benchmark.

Not only that, but the court also indicted the head of the PTI, who denied all the allegations against him.

The anti-corruption watchdog summoned the head of the PTI on Monday July 17 to collect the investigation report in a personal capacity.

According to the notice of appeal issued on Friday, the Rawalpindi office of the Accountability Office said that in light of the evidence gathered and witness statements, the investigation proceedings against Khan had been turned into an investigation by the authority.

The notice of appeal directed the former Prime Minister to join the investigation and to appear before the Combined Investigation Team of NAB Rawalpindi at 10 a.m. on the said date to collect the investigation report in person in accordance with section 18 of NAPO, 1999.

Meanwhile, a lower court is also holding proceedings on the matter after confirming the maintainability of the Toshakhana v Khan case.

NAB Act Amendment

It should be noted that the bureau has been granted the power to detain a defendant for 30 days under a new amendment to NAB laws.

On July 4, Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani signed NAB (Amendment) Order 2023 in the dead of night after federal cabinet approval.

According to the order, the president of the NAB can issue warrants for the arrest of the accused for non-cooperation during the investigations.

What is the Toshakhana case?

Under rules governing Toshakhana, a Persian word meaning “treasure house”, government officials can keep gifts if they are of low value, while they must pay a greatly reduced fee to the government for extravagant items.

The Toshakhana has been under a microscope since allegations emerged that Imran Khan bought the gifts he received as prime minister at ridiculous prices and sold them on the open market for staggering profits.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been accused of abusing his position as prime minister from 2018-2022 to buy and sell gifts in the possession of the state which were received during overseas visits and worth more than 140 million rupees ($635,000).

The gifts included watches donated by a royal family, according to government officials, who previously claimed Khan’s aides sold them in Dubai.

The gifts included seven wristwatches, six made by watchmaker Rolex and the most expensive a “Master Graff limited edition” worth 85 million Pakistani rupees ($385,000).

The election commission order declared Imran disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

