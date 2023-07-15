Connect with us

Politics

After France, Prime Minister Modi begins a visit to the UAE today

After France, Prime Minister Modi begins a visit to the UAE today

 


After the end of the two-day visit to France, Prime Minister Modi will head to the United Arab Emirates to visit Abu Dhabi on July 15. In his official statement, Prime Minister Modi said India and the UAE are engaged in various sectors including fintech, defence, security and energy. During his visit, he is due to meet the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Read also : From sandalwood sitar to silk fabric: what did Prime Minister Modi offer French President Macron and other French leaders?

“From Paris, I will travel to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an official visit on July 15. I look forward to meeting my friend, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of ‘Abu Dhabi,’ Prime Minister Modi said in a statement ahead of his departure from India.

Read also : Floods in Delhi: not only Yamuna, it is another cause of deluge. 5 updates

July 14 celebrations made France memorable

Calling the visit to France most memorable as out of the July 14 celebrations, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the French people for their warmth and hospitality.

“This visit to France was memorable. It was made even more special because I had the opportunity to take part in the celebrations on July 14. To see the Indian contingent obtain a place of honor in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the people of France for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May the friendship continue to grow,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Read also : The center offers a “one-size-fits-all” option for IAS, IPS, and IFoS agents to choose OPS. Here is the state

During his two-day visit, Prime Minister Modi took part in the July 14 celebrations on Friday as a guest of honor at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron on the Champs-Élysées.

Prime Minister Modi joined the celebration to mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership. Apart from this, a 241-member Indian Armed Forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the parade. The army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, along with the Rajputana Rifles Regiment.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also met with key CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation. He described his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron as very productive as the two leaders reviewed the overall Indo-French relations and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in futuristic sectors such as green hydrogen. , renewable energy, AI, semiconductors, etc.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Updated: July 15, 2023, 09:21 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/after-france-pm-modi-embarks-on-visit-to-uae-today-emmanuel-macron-abu-dhabi-sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed-al-nahyan-11689385246914.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: