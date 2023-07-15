After France, Prime Minister Modi begins a visit to the UAE today

After the end of the two-day visit to France, Prime Minister Modi will head to the United Arab Emirates to visit Abu Dhabi on July 15. In his official statement, Prime Minister Modi said India and the UAE are engaged in various sectors including fintech, defence, security and energy. During his visit, he is due to meet the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Read also : From sandalwood sitar to silk fabric: what did Prime Minister Modi offer French President Macron and other French leaders?

“From Paris, I will travel to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an official visit on July 15. I look forward to meeting my friend, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of ‘Abu Dhabi,’ Prime Minister Modi said in a statement ahead of his departure from India.

Read also : Floods in Delhi: not only Yamuna, it is another cause of deluge. 5 updates

July 14 celebrations made France memorable

Calling the visit to France most memorable as out of the July 14 celebrations, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the French people for their warmth and hospitality.

“This visit to France was memorable. It was made even more special because I had the opportunity to take part in the celebrations on July 14. To see the Indian contingent obtain a place of honor in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the people of France for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May the friendship continue to grow,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Read also : The center offers a “one-size-fits-all” option for IAS, IPS, and IFoS agents to choose OPS. Here is the state

During his two-day visit, Prime Minister Modi took part in the July 14 celebrations on Friday as a guest of honor at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron on the Champs-Élysées.

Prime Minister Modi joined the celebration to mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership. Apart from this, a 241-member Indian Armed Forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the parade. The army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, along with the Rajputana Rifles Regiment.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also met with key CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation. He described his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron as very productive as the two leaders reviewed the overall Indo-French relations and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in futuristic sectors such as green hydrogen. , renewable energy, AI, semiconductors, etc.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Updated: July 15, 2023, 09:21 IST