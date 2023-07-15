Expected local government involvement in commodity downstream: Minister





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Regional authorities must get involved in the endorsement of key commodities in their region to create quality work opportunities for residents, according to Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, Teten Masduki . “We should focus on the downstream which involves MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) focusing on domestic products. This way we can improve the quality of employment,” he said . He made the remarks during a “Proud of the national movement of products made in Indonesia and proud to travel to Central Kalimantan” event, which was followed online from Jakarta on Friday. According to the minister, Indonesia is rich in handicrafts, wastra (traditional textile art) and culinary products. However, there is a need to improve job quality as currently 97% of jobs are provided by informal sector micro-enterprises with varying levels of quality, he said. President Joko Widodo specifically instructed the ministry to promote cooperative-based endorsement by involving MSME stakeholders, he added. Masduki mentioned that rattan is the main product from Kalimantan that can be transported downstream. However, despite producing 10,000 tons of rattan per month, only 1,000 tons are absorbed by the furniture industry in Java. “We should explore ways to use rattan in Kalimantan. Maybe we should attract investors here and create innovations for the product,” he said. Central Kalimantan could also optimize mudfish or catshark products grown by locals by obtaining their extracts to meet the demand for albumin from the pharmaceutical industry, he pointed out. Masduki expressed his hope that the downstream processing of raw materials into finished or semi-finished products would support efforts to make Indonesia an advanced country with an income of $12,000 per capita by 2045. Downstream could also stimulate the growth of labor-intensive industry, gradually replacing employment in low-quality micro-enterprises and the informal sector. “We will work with regions to develop industries that can create more jobs, with the participation of our MSMEs. Thus, we are ready to become an advanced country by promoting equitable prosperity for all,” the minister said. Related News: Minister Masduki launches pilot project on Co-operatives Day

