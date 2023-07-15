



A CCTV report posted on Bilibili celebrating construction workers toiling in extreme heat has come under heavy criticism online this week. The report focused on Xiongan workers, Xi Jinpings Urban Pet Development Projectwho were battle the heat to meet a construction deadline amid a heatwave that prompted Beijing to force construction companies stop external operations. The CCTV reporter documented roof surface temperatures of 155.3 degrees Fahrenheit and noted that workers’ necks were bursting into boils due to exposure to the sun. Instead of decrying these blatantly unsafe working conditions, the report ended in classic propaganda fashion with a three-part conclusion in pink praising China’s rise, people’s agency and apparent prosperity. workers. The disconnected video caused a massive outcry on Bilibili, Weibo and Twitter which reflected widespread distaste for CCTVs obvious lack of interest in workplace safety: Risking heat stroke to meet a construction deadline? Who forced them there? Is this how it should be? Sacrificing people’s well-being for the benefit of a construction project? Badioce Battling the heat to meet a construction deadline is such shameless bragging. They turned work under the scorching sun into propaganda. You call that the fastest infrastructure construction in the world? Everything is based on the sweat of our workers and the rights they will never be able to enjoy. Beat the heat to meet a construction deadline. Speed ​​China! Thumbs up! ClannadHonestly, it’s like they’re talking about another dimension. 1It’s like a classic three-part essay. (1) An apt summary of China’s rise. (2) The people are the master of the country. (3) Everything is perfect: everyone has their own skills and talents, their own car and their own house, and works towards a goal. Everything is perfect. A number of netizens spammed the comments section with copypasta to express their displeasure with CCTV: So, let me just test the temperature here, like hell! It’s 104 degrees, these guys are still working, and you have the nerve to post a video like this? [Chinese] July 3, 2023 was the hottest day in recorded history, with the average global temperature exceeding 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time. The record lasted one day. China is no exception. Beijing is experiencing one of the hottest summers on record with deadly results. A tour guide died of heat stroke at the Summer Palace and an emergency hotline set up to manage heat-related health crises received an average of 30 calls per day. Some cities have opened air-raid shelters to help residents escape the heat. The farmers are struggle to deal with global warming. There have been massive mortality of pigs, carp and rabbits because of the heat. At The New York Times, Nicole Hong reported on how global climate change is wreaking havoc in china: In recent weeks, extreme heat has killed fish in rice paddies in southern China’s Guangxi province and thousands of pigs on a farm in the eastern city of Nantong, according to local reports. Firefighters in the northeast city of Tianjin were called in to spray water on pigs that were suffering from heatstroke while they were in a truck. […] Xi has described food self-sufficiency as a matter of national security, often saying the Chinese should hold their rice bowls firmly in their own hands. He set a red line that the country must maintain 120 million hectares of agricultural land and declared war on food waste, especially in restaurants. The Chinese government frequently stresses that it must feed a fifth of the world’s population with less than 10% of the world’s arable land. […] A Monday front-page article in the Peoples Daily newspaper said Xi had a special affection for farmers and prioritized raising their incomes. Last month, he visited a wheat field in northern China’s Hebei province, where farmers were trying to boost grain production by growing wheat varieties that can withstand drought. […] You can impose more regulations to deter local governments from selling farmland. You can subsidize farmers, said Zongyuan Zoe Liu, a researcher in international political economy at the Council on Foreign Relations, a US-based research institute. But when extreme weather conditions occur, not only does it create damage, but it’s also very expensive to repair. [Source]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chinadigitaltimes.net/2023/07/cctv-lauds-workers-battling-the-heat-for-xi-jinpings-pet-project/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos