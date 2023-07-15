World News | Imran Khan appears before JIT in 10 terrorism cases related to May 9 violence





Lahore, July 14 (PTI) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared before the Punjab Police Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Friday and recorded his statement in 10 terrorism cases registered against him following attacks on military installations on May 9 in Lahore.

According to the police, the head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appeared before the JIT led by Lahore Investigation DIG Kamran Adil and questioned him for 45 minutes.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad. Members of his party vandalized more than 20 military installations and government buildings, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, the Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad.

The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time. Khan was later released on bail.

Khan is accused of having “assisted the assailants” who burned down the house of the commander of the Lahore corps.

Speaking to reporters, PTI chief Asad Umar said Imran Khan recorded his statement at the DIG investigation headquarters and answered all questions from JIT members.

He said Khan was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) when military and government buildings were attacked. Khan faces more than 150 cases related to terrorism, murder, blasphemy and public incitement to violence.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday prevented Punjab police from taking “coercive action” against Khan in May 9-related cases in which he had not been named.

Judge Amjad Rafiq issued the interim stay order on a motion by Khan challenging the consolidation of all cases of the May 9 riots against him and his involvement based on additional statements from the arrested suspects.

Judge Rafiq adjourned the hearing until July 21.

