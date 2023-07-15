PM Modi meets VIPs in Paris; discusses yoga, science, skill development





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a high-level visit to France. During the second day of his visit, the Indian leader met with thought leaders and distinguished businessmen, engaging in fruitful discussions on various topics. Some of the big names he met include a prominent aerospace engineer and a nearly century-old yoga practitioner. Prime Minister Modi’s meetings and engagements in Paris have highlighted the importance of collaboration, innovation and cultural exchange between the two nations. Great Minds and Great Talks One of the notable people Modi met was Thomas Pesquet, an esteemed aerospace engineer and pilot. Prime Minister Modi expressed his admiration for Pesquet’s dedication to motivating young people in the fields of science and space. According to the Indian leader, they had an enlightening conversation covering a wide range of topics. In a tweet, Modi evokes his meeting with the engineer and writes: When it comes to motivating young people towards science and space, the name of Thomas Pesquet figures prominently. It was a pleasure to meet him and discuss a wide range of topics. His energy and ideas are invaluable. When it comes to motivating young people towards science and space, the name of Thomas Pesquets figures prominently. It was a pleasure to meet him and discuss a wide range of topics. His energy and ideas are invaluable. @Thom_astro pic.twitter.com/QGgFHLcJCo Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023 Another important meeting took place with Leena Nair, CEO of Chanel. PM Modi stressed the importance of skill development and explored ways to improve it further, especially among artisans. They also discussed strategies to popularize Khadi, an Indian handmade fabric, on the world stage. PM Modi praised Nair, who is of Indian descent, for his achievements and wrote on Twitter: It’s always a pleasure to meet a person of Indian descent who has made his mark on the world stage. We had a great conversation about ways to further boost craftsman skill development and make Khadi more popular. Meet the Global CEO of @CHANEL, Mrs. Leena Nair. It is always a pleasure to meet a person of Indian origin who has made his mark on the world stage. We had a great conversation about ways to further boost craftsman skill development and make Khadi more popular. pic.twitter.com/m75c75Ex1B Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023 PM Modi also met Charlotte Chopin, a remarkable yoga practitioner who will soon celebrate her 100th birthday. In Paris, I had the opportunity to meet the remarkable Charlotte Chopin. She started practicing yoga at the age of 50. She will soon turn 100, but her passion for yoga and fitness has only grown over the years. pic.twitter.com/zrWkMMTck9 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023 Talking about meeting Chopin, PM Modi said: She (Chopin) will soon be 100 years old, but her passion for yoga and fitness has only increased over the years. 25 years of India-Paris strategic relations During his visit, the Indian Prime Minister also attended a lunch hosted by Yal Braun-Pivet, President of the French National Assembly. The visit coincided with July 14, France’s National Day, where Prime Minister Modi was the guest of honor in the July 14 parade. Contingents of the Indian Armed Forces took part in the grand parade, which took place along the iconic Champs-lys in Paris. This year, according to ANI, is of particular significance as it marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France. (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

