Chinese, American senior diplomats meet in Indonesia





The head of Chinese diplomacy today met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Indonesian capital Jakarta. Wang Yi, who heads the Chinese Communist Party’s central foreign affairs committee, met with Blinken on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. US spokesman Matthew Miller said Mr Blinken raised concerns about China’s alleged actions in the Taiwan Strait and made clear that the United States would advance our vision of a free international order. , open and rule-based. Miller said the meeting was part of ongoing efforts between the two countries to keep communication channels open and to reduce any risk of misperception and miscalculation. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mr. Wang told Mr. Blinken that the United States should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and that it should work with Beijing to improve relations between the two. country. Mr. Wang, Mr. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were attending meetings in Jakarta with their ASEAN counterparts, where members of the 10-nation regional bloc expressed concern about being caught up in the competing interests of the great powers. Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivered a pointed message during his speech at the summit. He said: ASEAN should not be a competition arena and should not be a proxy for any country, and international law must be consistently observed. Following meetings with Wang and some of his ASEAN counterparts, Lavrov told reporters that he stressed that Russia and China respect the principles of ASEAN’s central role in the region. . But Lavrov accused the United States and its NATO allies of trying to undermine ASEAN, saying they championed the idea that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions are indivisible.

