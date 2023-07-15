Planned for peaceful protests only, Imran tells May 9 JIT – Pakistan





LAHORE: Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf President Imran Khan appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the May 9 violence on Friday and told it his party intended to organize peaceful demonstrations in the cantonment areas.

He, however, accused the PDM government of attacking military installations, saying it manipulated the situation on May 9 solely to defame the PTI and use force against it, its party leaders and workers.

An official with knowledge of the development said the JIT grilled the PTI president for about 50 minutes at DIG Investigation headquarters.

Team members asked 35 questions regarding Mr. Khan’s role/involvement in handling the alleged attacks on the Corps Commander’s house and other military installations in Lahore.

He said the question that angered the former prime minister the most was why the timing, objectives and modus operandi were the same when PTI workers carried out attacks on military installations across the country.

In response to the question, Imran Khan reiterated his position that everything was done by the state apparatus to defame and slander me and my party men, the official source said.

Responding to a question about the involvement of senior PTI leaders in the May 9 attacks, the former prime minister claimed that the government had already planned to arrest them and did so in line with its strategy former.

The official source added that during the investigation, the former prime minister told JIT members (in a warning tone) that his party (PTI) would come to power in the upcoming elections.

He said Imran Khan probably wanted to alert JIT officers to be neutral or cautious when questioning him or investigating him, his party leaders and workers in terrorism cases.

The official said JIT also separately interviewed the two senior PTI leaders, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar.

They were also summoned by the team following the cases registered against them on May 9 in Lahore, the source said, adding that the JIT let Imran Khan and others go after recording their statements.

Led by Lahore Investigation DIG Kamran Adil, the JIT had issued a summons for the former prime minister to appear before it at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Imran Khan is required to report to the office of DIG Investigation to participate in the investigation procedure entrusted to the JIT formed by the government of Punjab, read the notice of summons issued by the Lahore DIG (investigation).

The official said Kamran Adil had traveled abroad for a course and SSP Imran Kishwar led the JIT on Friday to investigate Mr Khan, Mr Qureshi and Mr Umar.

Imran Khan was accused of inciting the assailants who vandalized and set fire to the corps commander’s house and other facilities during his arrest.

He was named in 10 cases filed at various police stations in Lahore following the May 9 bombings. Later, Mr. Umar confirmed to the media that Imran Khan recorded his statement on Friday at the DIG investigation headquarters.

Posted in Dawn, July 15, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1764800/planned-only-peaceful-protests-imran-tells-may-9-jit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos