BORIS JOHNSON: The West must get Ukraine into NATO as soon as possible

So what were they afraid of? When NATO leaders came to Vilnius this week, what they had to do was certainly obvious.

They had to be strong. This is NATO’s whole interest. They had to show that they were in no way intimidated by Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin’s phantasmagoria.

They had to show that the NATO countries recognized the immensity of the Ukrainian sacrifice and the obligations it imposes on us in the West and they had to provide a proportionate response.

For more than 500 days, the Ukrainians have resisted the Russian onslaught, a war they have never repeated Nothing to provoke.

Their towns have been indiscriminately bombed, their wives raped, their children abducted and in Crimea there are camps where male prisoners of war are systematically castrated.

President Zelensky greets world leaders at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania this week

No country needs to join NATO anymore, writes Boris Johnson

Over 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers are believed to have lost their lives, along with countless civilians, and ten million Ukrainians have been displaced.

It was up to NATO leaders this week to show their collective respect and gratitude for Ukraine’s heroic resistance in a struggle in which not a single NATO soldier was injured or killed. , because we in the NATO countries know and constantly say that the Ukrainians are fighting for all of us.

Their battle is for freedom and democracy everywhere: for Eastern Europe, for the Baltic States, for all the peoples of the world who might be intimidated or invaded by a too powerful neighbor. That’s why we owe the Ukrainians this week some clarification on their future.

It was up to NATO leaders to demonstrate beyond doubt their faith in the fundamental tenet of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the most successful military alliance in history.

We should have made it clear, once and for all, that it is up to a sovereign people to decide which organizations they wish to join, and that no non-member can veto or withhold them.

It is our very ambiguity,

our hesitation, our

sucking and blowing at the same time, which prompted Putin to invade

No country has done more or made more effort than Ukraine to demonstrate its suitability for NATO membership. No armed force is more formidable or more effective in its use of NATO weapons.

No country needs NATO membership so much. All the Alliance had to do was establish a timetable, not immediate membership; it makes no sense as long as the war is alive but for membership as soon as victory is won.

All we needed was words that membership could start as soon as the war was over, with the understanding that it could be as early as next year.

It would have been the right message for these brave Ukrainians who are now fighting for their lives like struggling swimmers who suddenly see the safety of the shore.

That would have been the right message for Putin, making it clear that his disastrous misadventure will only end one way. That was what NATO needed to say this week in the Lithuanian capital and what did we get instead?

As long as Vladimir Putin thinks he can recreate the Soviet Union, he will try

I’m sorry to say that the Vilnius conclusions are no stronger or more convincing than the 2008 Bucharest NATO conclusions, which say in paragraph 23, to be exact, we agreed that these countries (Ukraine and Georgia) will become members of NATO.

It was 15 years ago, when Gordon Brown was still prime minister and Putin had yet to launch his violent and revengeful plan to rebuild the Soviet empire.

All Ukrainians have received this week has been an invitation to join NATO, when the allies agree and when the conditions are met. No wonder President Zelensky found it difficult at first to conceal his frustration.

When the allies agree? When are the conditions met? According to the conclusions of Bucharest, the allies agreed on all this 15 years ago!

When will we learn the lesson of the past 20 years of Putin’s manipulation? It was our very ambiguity, our hesitation, our sucking and blowing at the same time, that prompted him to invade. As long as he thinks there is a chance he can bring Ukraine back into Moscow’s orbit, as long as he thinks he can recreate the Soviet Union, he will try.

As long as he thinks he can get away with violence against Ukraine and others, he will use violence. As long as Ukraine is deprived of the formal NATO Article 5 security guarantees that ensure the collective defense of all members, Putin will continue to inflict murder and havoc and destabilize the world and the economy. world.

That is why we in NATO must establish a timetable, as soon as possible. I know that is the ambition of the UK government and I know how hard Britain has campaigned behind the scenes. The reluctance does not reside in London; far from there.

The problem is that there are still some of our friends and partners who believe that this war can only end with a negotiated solution. They think we should be sneakily ambiguous now because they think the issue of Ukraine joining NATO might still be part of the deal.

You could make a deal with Putin, they think: you get your troops out and keep Ukraine out of NATO.

This is madness. Throughout this war, Westerners have tended to make the same mistake again and again: overestimating Putin and underestimating Ukraine.

A woman cries in front of houses damaged by a Russian airstrike in Gorenka, outside kyiv. Countless civilians lost their lives in the conflict

The Ukrainians will win. They deserve to win. They are fighting like lions and it is increasingly clear that they will succeed.

Look at Putin’s position. Only three weeks ago, Yevgueni Prigojine, founder of the Wagner group and considered until then his loyal and faithful mastiff, suddenly turned against his master and sent his troops to march on Moscow.

Some now say the mutiny was just a shrewd ploy by Putin, just to show that Russia could be even more chaotic with other people in charge. What nonsense.

It was not a masquerade. It was close to anarchy, with the Wagner group shooting down Russian helicopters, actually killing Russian soldiers.

And in the aftermath, Sergei Surovikin, the badass general who was once in charge of the invading Russian forces, suddenly disappeared under suspicion of being in sympathy with the attempted coup.

Another sacked general, Ivan Popov, accuses Putin of decapitating the army. You can see what is happening. The Russian military know they face defeat and humiliation in Ukraine, and they prepare their backstabbing myth to explain how they were betrayed and abandoned by incompetent politicians.

Yes, it will take time for the Ukrainians to break through the Vietcong-style shelters that the Russians have mined and booby-trapped in the captured areas. We must be patient. We must exercise strategic continence.

We need to give the Ukrainians air cover from the F-16 fighter jets to do that.

But they will, and once they do, there is only one way to ensure that such an invasion never happens again, to settle once and for all the issue of political identity of Ukraine and its orientation for the stability of Ukraine and Russia, and the world.

It worked for the Balts. It worked for Eastern Europe. This is now the only way forward for Ukraine. It’s time to be strong, to end the procrastination and bring Ukraine into NATO as soon as possible.

dictionary corner

*Leal: Loyal and true, like being loyal to your king