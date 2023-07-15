Xi Jinping Regime Continues Propaganda System Crackdown With Cheng Feng Arrested





Headline: Xi Jinping Administration Continues Cleanup of Propaganda System, Arrests Chairman of The Paper Group Date: July 13, 2023 Full report by our reporter Li Hui In an ongoing effort to clean up the propaganda system, Xi Jinping authorities have made another significant arrest. Following the arrest of Dong Yunhu, Party Secretary and Director of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai People's Congress of the Communist Party of China on Wednesday, July 12, Cheng Feng, Deputy General Manager of the Shanghai Press Industry Group and Chairman of The Newspaper, was suddenly arrested. According to an announcement posted on the website of the Communist Party of China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Cheng Feng is currently under investigation by the Shanghai Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision. The statement, released on the 13th at 6:00 p.m., said Cheng Feng is suspected of serious violations of the law and is subject to disciplinary review and supervision investigation. Interestingly, Cheng Feng's other position as chairman of The Paper Group was not mentioned in the report released by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Tianyancha records reveal that in 2018, Cheng Feng became the legal representative of The Paper (Shanghai Oriental Newspaper Co., Ltd.) after replacing Wang Wei. Along with his role as legal representative, Cheng Feng also assumed the position of chairman of the company. Public information reveals that Cheng Feng, who is 52, previously worked at the Shanghai Foreign Economic and Trade Commission from March 1995 to February 2001, where he served as deputy secretary and secretary of the Youth League Committee. He later became vice chairman of the Shanghai International Group and held various senior positions until his arrest, including office manager, party committee secretary and chairman of the state-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd. The report does not explain the specific reasons for Cheng Feng's alleged crimes. However, it is speculated that there might be similarities between Cheng Feng and Dong Yunhu, who was arrested the day before. Dong Yunhu previously served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China's Shanghai Municipal Committee and head of the Propaganda Department from 2015 to 2018, making him Cheng Fengs' immediate superior. The recent spate of arrests that includes more than a dozen Central Commission for Discipline Inspection officials is seen as a significant operation. The removal of Shanghai Propaganda Center officials is seen as the latest step in the Xi Jinping administration's ongoing campaign to clean up the party. Propaganda has long been considered a crucial tool for the survival of communist parties. As these developments unfold, it appears that the Xi Jinping administration is continuing its inward-looking strategy. Editor-in-Chief: Lin Li

