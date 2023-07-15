Indian museum staff member fired for criticizing Prime Minister Modi on Facebook

A portrait of Sandip K. Luis, former Head of Curatorial Research and Publications at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (photo courtesy of Sandip K. Luis)

An employee of a private art museum in India has been sacked in the latest case of the nation’s continued crackdown and retaliation against critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies. Sandip K. Luis, the former Head of Curatorial Research and Publications at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in Noida, was officially fired on July 5 over a Facebook post criticizing an exhibition of art celebrating Modi’s ‘propaganda’ radio show. at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Delhi. In light of his dismissal, artists, educators and scholars across South Asia rallied in support of Luis by signing petitions and even stepping down from exhibiting at KNMA.

THE Jana Shakti: collective power the group exhibition was curated by curator Alka Pande and curator, KNMA founder and art collector Kiran Nadar to celebrate the 100th episode of Modi’s monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat (“Speaking from the Heart”), during which he addresses the concerns of Indian citizens and speaks out on thematic national issues. The exhibition opened on April 30, consisting of works by 12 artists responding to specific themes of Mann Ki Baat segments including water conservation, climate change, yoga and Ayurveda (ancient Indian holistic medical practices), and Indian agriculture, among others.

One day after Modi’s highly publicized visit to NGMALuis shared his criticisms of the exhibit and the implications of Nadar’s involvement in a May 15 Facebook postechoing sentiments shared by many others who denounced the show mentions “propaganda” of Modi’s Hindu nationalist government through the majority conservative Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Modi and the BJP have been internationally criticized for promoting Islamophobia, misogyny and casteism by encouraging targeted disinformation, rights suppression, vigilante violence and mob attacks.

“For all of us in the art world still seem to believe, one way or another, in Schindler’s List, the dark but soothing story of a cunning but good industrialist carrying a list of chosen people he would save from genocide – for – come (cultural or otherwise),” Luis wrote in his post, drawing connections between Nadar’s position as an art philanthropist and German Nazi industrialist Oskar Schindler , who is credited with saving over 1,000 Jews during the Holocaust by employing them.

“As the day of flood and cleansing draws near, one could desperately try by all means to enter the list of chosen ones prepared by the new oligarchs of the art world and board Modis Ark. Those who are left behind could perish forever,” Luis said. the post continued.

An excerpt from Sandip K. Luis’ Facebook post opposing an exhibition celebrating Narendra Modi (screenshot Valentina Di Liscia/Hyperallergic via Facebook)

Luis, who had worked at KNMA since 2019, said Hyperallergic that the museum’s marketing and reporting manager contacted him within days to ask him about the position. On May 31, the museum’s human resources manager emailed Luis saying he had violated the terms of his employment contract with “derogatory and tasteless comments about the Kiran Nadar Art Museum.” and management, and that he should submit an explanation explaining “why disciplinary action should not be taken by [the museum] against [him].” Despite being asked not to report to work until his explanation was reviewed, Luis confirmed with Hyperallergic that he was paid during the suspension.

Luis submitted his explanation on May 31, defending his right to freedom of expression under the Indian government and his duty to criticize as a member of the museum’s curatorial team. He also asked for clarification on the terms of his position that violated the employment contract. Luis then received a termination letter on July 5, which he said he did not accept because he “chose to ignore [his] explanation” and failed to clarify where he breached the contract. Luis took the matter publicly on Facebook, where the story began circulating widely before adorning national securities.

Neither KNMA, NGMA, nor the HR employee responded to Hyperallergic various requests for comments.

Shahidul Alam’s withdrawal notice from exhibiting at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in Noida, India, in light of the dismissal of Sandip K. Luis (Screenshot Rhea Nayyar/Hyperallergic)

Since Luis went public, artists, educators and scholars from across South Asia and the Diaspora have rallied around him in solidarity. Hundreds have sign a letter in support of the statement against the “arbitrary dismissal” of Luis, and dozens of people shared statements demanding the reinstatement of Luis. In a direct confrontation, renowned Bangladeshi photojournalist, artist and activist Shahidul Alam withdrew from an upcoming exhibition at KNMA which was due to open later this month.

In his withdrawal letterwhich was also provided to HyperallergicAlam noted that Luis’ criticisms and subsequent termination “clearly position[s] Ms. Nadar, and by association KNMA, on the wrong side of history. I would like to move away from this position.

“I also side with the artists in vigorously protesting the unfair, unethical and arbitrary dismissal of Dr. Sandip K. Luis,” Alam confirmed in his letter before clarifying that he would not go so far as to at the end of the presentation of his Burned but not burned exhibition, currently at Wrightwood 659 in Chicago until Saturday July 15 at KNMA.

As pressure mounts on the museum to respond and reinstate Luis, the former head of research and publications said Hyperallergic which he gleaned a great deal during his four years at the museum and will use what he has learned to further explore the possibility of “developing an alternative discourse in contemporary art, both academically and organizationally, from the perspective of the political left”.

“I plan to reach out to everyone who has expressed solidarity and offered support, so that we can all collectively explore and realize what needs to be done,” Luis concluded.