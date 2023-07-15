Politics
Lato-lato safety test in 1971 gives “very depressing result”
In recent months there has been a viral resurgence of clacker toys, clacker balls or clackables in Southeast Asia, after the Indonesian President Joko Widodo was seen playing with in late 2022.
Slowly it found its way to the Philippines where the locals call it “lato-lato”.
Today, celebrities and everyday people alike have played their part in the whole lato-lato craze.
However, as the smacks increase, concerns about the safety of these toys have come into question.
Read: The FDA has a warning about certain types of lato-lato toys
In 1971, British publication, Who? magazine, conducted a safety test on the clackers using safety standards set by the United States, the toy’s country of origin.
The results have made their way onto television across the BBC channel, surfaced on from the BBC YouTube channel in 2021.
Who? tested 17 brands of plastic toys, covering all shapes, colors and sizes.
At the time, the price of these toys ranged from 15 to 50 pence, which was around PHP 0.198 to 6.6 at that time.
GENERAL INSPECTION
The first stage of the safety test consisted of a general inspection of the clackables.
They were weighed to ensure that they did not exceed the maximum weight of 50 grams, as stipulated by American standards.
CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
RESULTS
All clacker balls passed this initial test.
SURFACE TEST
Let’s move on to the next phase, the surface clickers has been examined for rough edges, especially around the holes where the jagged edges could potentially fray the rope.
RESULTS
Not a single ball had a perfectly smooth surface, while only 4 of the 17 marks had holes without jagged edges.
CHAIN CHECK
Another crucial aspect assessed was the ends of the ropes to determine whether or not they had been fused together to prevent the knot from slipping.
A faulty knot had the potential to turn snap balls into balls in the span of a second.
Results
Only 5 clackers had strings with fused ends.
IMPACT TEST
To gauge the clackers’ ability to withstand impact, testers dropped a five-pound weight onto the balls from a height of four feet and filmed the results with a high-speed camera.
This test was designed to simulate the impact of clackers colliding repeatedly during play.
However, this particular experiment proved dangerous for the technicians, as many bullets disintegrated and flew into the room.
Eventually, the researchers concluded that the US standards were too high for all balls, leading them to lower the impact threshold for smaller clackers.
Results
Only 3 bullets passed the full impact test, and even after adjusting the standards, only 7 managed to meet the criteria.
CANCELLATION OF THE INSPECTION
The clackers that passed the impact test were then dismantled, along with the debris of those that failed, to inspect for voids – air bubbles in the molten plastic that weaken the structure.
By US standards, no voids should be present.
Results
This test defeated all 17 brands.
STRING PERFORMANCE
Besides the clackers themselves, the ropes and knots also suffered significant stress during playtime.
The American standard required the rope to withstand a force of 100 pounds without breaking.
Testing machines were used to apply precise pressure to the strings and record the point at which they broke.
Some examples showed the twine pulling, but with the knot slipping.
Results
Only 3 brands have succeeded in completing this test.
HANDLE STRENGTH
Next, the handles connecting the two ropes together were subjected to a 50-pound pull test.
RESULTS
Only 6 of the brands managed to overcome this test.
CAUTION
Finally, US standards required that clacker packages carry a warning label stating that the balls could be dangerous if damaged, as well as advising consumers to make regular inspections.
RESULTS
15 of the 17 failed this final test.
FINAL VERDICT
THE BBC reporter described the results of at national scale Who? report on these clackables as “very unsatisfactory”.
He concluded, “Only two brands passed more than half of the tests, and even those failed some of the most important ones.
“On average, the rest failed even a third of the tests – a very depressing result.”
These grim results of the clacker safety test conducted in 1971 highlighted the potential dangers associated with these toys.
With their growing popularity, it is essential that everyone is aware of the safety issues surrounding clackers.
Manufacturers and regulators should also consider implementing and enforcing strict safety standards to protect children from potential harm.
LEARN MORE:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pep.ph/lifestyle/lifestyle/174522/lato-lato-safety-test-in-1971-result-a5128-20230715
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Detailed verdict delivered in the Imran-Bushra nikah case
- Lato-lato safety test in 1971 gives “very depressing result”
- The next wave arrives in Cheshire
- The US stock market rally seems unstoppable, so why does the downtrend persist
- Indian museum staff member fired for criticizing Prime Minister Modi on Facebook
- Iconic Gucci fashion is reimagined in Christie’s NFT art auction
- Rep. Mace says she’s “angry” at the GOP for being “holes” for women
- Xi Jinping Regime Continues Propaganda System Crackdown With Cheng Feng Arrested
- BORIS JOHNSON: The West must get Ukraine into NATO as soon as possible
- Kerry testifies “under no circumstances” will the United States pay for climate reparations
- Succession star Brian Cox says Hollywood strike could last until the end of 2023 and actors may have to ‘come to the brink’ | Ents & Arts News
- The Fort Wayne tennis tournament seems to be reviving a great past