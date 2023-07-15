Lato-lato safety test in 1971 gives “very depressing result”

In recent months there has been a viral resurgence of clacker toys, clacker balls or clackables in Southeast Asia, after the Indonesian President Joko Widodo was seen playing with in late 2022.

Slowly it found its way to the Philippines where the locals call it “lato-lato”.

Today, celebrities and everyday people alike have played their part in the whole lato-lato craze.

However, as the smacks increase, concerns about the safety of these toys have come into question.

Read: The FDA has a warning about certain types of lato-lato toys

In 1971, British publication, Who? magazine, conducted a safety test on the clackers using safety standards set by the United States, the toy’s country of origin.

The results have made their way onto television across the BBC channel, surfaced on from the BBC YouTube channel in 2021.

Who? tested 17 brands of plastic toys, covering all shapes, colors and sizes.

At the time, the price of these toys ranged from 15 to 50 pence, which was around PHP 0.198 to 6.6 at that time.

GENERAL INSPECTION

The first stage of the safety test consisted of a general inspection of the clackables.

They were weighed to ensure that they did not exceed the maximum weight of 50 grams, as stipulated by American standards.

RESULTS

All clacker balls passed this initial test.

SURFACE TEST

Let’s move on to the next phase, the surface clickers has been examined for rough edges, especially around the holes where the jagged edges could potentially fray the rope.

RESULTS

Not a single ball had a perfectly smooth surface, while only 4 of the 17 marks had holes without jagged edges.

CHAIN ​​CHECK

Another crucial aspect assessed was the ends of the ropes to determine whether or not they had been fused together to prevent the knot from slipping.

A faulty knot had the potential to turn snap balls into balls in the span of a second.

Results

Only 5 clackers had strings with fused ends.

IMPACT TEST

To gauge the clackers’ ability to withstand impact, testers dropped a five-pound weight onto the balls from a height of four feet and filmed the results with a high-speed camera.

This test was designed to simulate the impact of clackers colliding repeatedly during play.

However, this particular experiment proved dangerous for the technicians, as many bullets disintegrated and flew into the room.

Eventually, the researchers concluded that the US standards were too high for all balls, leading them to lower the impact threshold for smaller clackers.

Results

Only 3 bullets passed the full impact test, and even after adjusting the standards, only 7 managed to meet the criteria.

CANCELLATION OF THE INSPECTION

The clackers that passed the impact test were then dismantled, along with the debris of those that failed, to inspect for voids – air bubbles in the molten plastic that weaken the structure.

By US standards, no voids should be present.

Results

This test defeated all 17 brands.

STRING PERFORMANCE

Besides the clackers themselves, the ropes and knots also suffered significant stress during playtime.

The American standard required the rope to withstand a force of 100 pounds without breaking.

Testing machines were used to apply precise pressure to the strings and record the point at which they broke.

Some examples showed the twine pulling, but with the knot slipping.

Results

Only 3 brands have succeeded in completing this test.

HANDLE STRENGTH

Next, the handles connecting the two ropes together were subjected to a 50-pound pull test.

RESULTS

Only 6 of the brands managed to overcome this test.

CAUTION

Finally, US standards required that clacker packages carry a warning label stating that the balls could be dangerous if damaged, as well as advising consumers to make regular inspections.

RESULTS

15 of the 17 failed this final test.

FINAL VERDICT

THE BBC reporter described the results of at national scale Who? report on these clackables as “very unsatisfactory”.

He concluded, “Only two brands passed more than half of the tests, and even those failed some of the most important ones.

“On average, the rest failed even a third of the tests – a very depressing result.”

These grim results of the clacker safety test conducted in 1971 highlighted the potential dangers associated with these toys.

With their growing popularity, it is essential that everyone is aware of the safety issues surrounding clackers.

Manufacturers and regulators should also consider implementing and enforcing strict safety standards to protect children from potential harm.

