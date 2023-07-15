Detailed verdict delivered in the Imran-Bushra nikah case





ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad District and Additional Session Judge (ADSJ) Muhammad Azam Khan on Thursday declared admissible the case of the illegal marriage of President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi during the last Iddat.

In addition, the court rejected the verdict of the civil courts declaring inadmissible a petition challenging the legality of the marriage.

The ADSJ issued a detailed judgment to annul the decision of the civil judge in the case relating to the marriage of Imran and Bushra Bibi. The judge dismissed the case and ordered the civil judge to make a decision on the claim after considering all the legal points.

Earlier, a civil court in Islamabad declared inadmissible a petition claiming that the former prime minister and former first lady cohabited even though their first nikah occurred without the completion of the latter’s mandatory Iddat period. .

The petitioner, Muhammad Hanif, claimed that Bushra Bibi divorced her ex-husband in November 2017 and married Imran Khan on January 1, 2018, despite the fact that her Iddat period was not over, which is contrary to the Sharia and Muslim standards.

The plaintiff presented to the court the statements of Mufti Muhammad Saeed who performed the marriage between Imran and Bushra, and a close friend of Awn Chaudhry Imran, one of the witnesses to the marriage.

The civil court noted that the alleged nikah was celebrated in Lahore. Therefore, the offence, if any, was committed, took place within the jurisdiction of the competent learned court in Lahore, which could hear it. The civil court judge noted that the plaintiff, if aggrieved by an act of the respondents, should apply to the competent court in Lahore.

Outlining the reasons for filing the petition in Islamabad, the petitioner said that Khan and Bushra moved to the federal capital soon after their nikah and took a valid retirement at Imrans Banigala residence.

Therefore, he said, a court in Islamabad should hear the case.

The court, however, said it lacked jurisdiction to hear the case as the nikah was celebrated within the territorial jurisdiction of a competent court in Lahore.

Consequently, the present motion is not likely to precede the territorial jurisdiction of this court.

The petitioner challenged the civil court’s decision. Raja Rizwan Abbasi, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, argued that according to Section 179, this case could also be heard in Lahore and Islamabad. The ADSJ, after pleading, declared the request admissible and referred the case to the civil court for hearing.

