these diplomatic gifts offered to Narendra Modi by France

After a dinner at the Élysée, the Indian Prime Minister, guest of honor at the National Day ceremonies, was presented with several symbolic gifts.

While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is Emmanuel Macron’s guest of honor for the July 14 ceremonies, franceinfo exclusively reveals this Friday the ceremonial gifts offered by France to the head of government at the end of the vegan dinner – on the menu: artichoke from Brittany and vegetable mikados – between the two leaders at Elyse on Thursday evening.

>> July 14: India, guest of honor on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Franco-Indian “strategic partnership”



In order to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between France and India, a framed facsimile of the photograph A Parisian woman offers flowers to a Sikhtaken on the Champs-Elyses during a military parade in honor of the Allied troops, on July 14, 1916, by a photoreporter from the Meurisse press agency, was presented to Narendra Modi by Emmanuel Macron. This photograph, the original of which is kept at the National Library of France, pays tribute to the Indian soldiers who fought alongside France in 1914-1918. It also evokes the common and ancient fight of India and France for the defense of universal values.





A “unique” reproduction

Narendra Modi, amateur and chess player, was also offered a unique reproduction of the so-called “Charlemagne” chessboard, originally from the treasury of the Saint-Denis basilica, which is also kept in the Medals Cabinet of the National Library of France. This reproduction was produced by the French start-up Cosmyx 3D, specializing in 3D printing of art and technical objects, participating in the Made in France exhibition from June 30 to July 2, 2023. It embodies both the long history of exchanges linking India and Europe , with the elephant piece which recalls the Indian origins of the game of chess, and the know-how of French companies in terms of innovation and new technologies.

Finally, the French president presented Narendra Modi with volume IV of the edition in the Pliade of the Research by Marcel Proust, which includes the last two volumes of the original work, Albertine disappeared And The time regainedsome drafts and sketches by the author and numerous academic commentaries. The work is accompanied by an English edition of the last two volumes, the Indian Prime Minister not being French-speaking.

At the same time as the exchange of ceremonial gifts after the private dinner between Emmanuel Macron and Narendra Modi on Thursday, the Indian Prime Minister was presented with the insignia of Grand’Croix de Légion d’Honneur.