Politics
these diplomatic gifts offered to Narendra Modi by France
After a dinner at the Élysée, the Indian Prime Minister, guest of honor at the National Day ceremonies, was presented with several symbolic gifts.
Publish
updated
Reading time : 2 min.
While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is Emmanuel Macron’s guest of honor for the July 14 ceremonies, franceinfo exclusively reveals this Friday the ceremonial gifts offered by France to the head of government at the end of the vegan dinner – on the menu: artichoke from Brittany and vegetable mikados – between the two leaders at Elyse on Thursday evening.
>> July 14: India, guest of honor on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Franco-Indian “strategic partnership”
In order to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between France and India, a framed facsimile of the photograph A Parisian woman offers flowers to a Sikhtaken on the Champs-Elyses during a military parade in honor of the Allied troops, on July 14, 1916, by a photoreporter from the Meurisse press agency, was presented to Narendra Modi by Emmanuel Macron. This photograph, the original of which is kept at the National Library of France, pays tribute to the Indian soldiers who fought alongside France in 1914-1918. It also evokes the common and ancient fight of India and France for the defense of universal values.
A “unique” reproduction
Narendra Modi, amateur and chess player, was also offered a unique reproduction of the so-called “Charlemagne” chessboard, originally from the treasury of the Saint-Denis basilica, which is also kept in the Medals Cabinet of the National Library of France. This reproduction was produced by the French start-up Cosmyx 3D, specializing in 3D printing of art and technical objects, participating in the Made in France exhibition from June 30 to July 2, 2023. It embodies both the long history of exchanges linking India and Europe , with the elephant piece which recalls the Indian origins of the game of chess, and the know-how of French companies in terms of innovation and new technologies.
Finally, the French president presented Narendra Modi with volume IV of the edition in the Pliade of the Research by Marcel Proust, which includes the last two volumes of the original work, Albertine disappeared And The time regainedsome drafts and sketches by the author and numerous academic commentaries. The work is accompanied by an English edition of the last two volumes, the Indian Prime Minister not being French-speaking.
At the same time as the exchange of ceremonial gifts after the private dinner between Emmanuel Macron and Narendra Modi on Thursday, the Indian Prime Minister was presented with the insignia of Grand’Croix de Légion d’Honneur.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.francetvinfo.fr/france/14-juillet/info-franceinfo-14-juillet-ces-cadeaux-protocolaires-qu-emmanuel-macron-a-offert-a-narendra-modi_5949821.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- As the US and China resume climate talks, here’s where things stand
- these diplomatic gifts offered to Narendra Modi by France
- The 17 Best Converse Shoes for Men
- Top-selling stocks vulnerable to rising market compression
- 89-year-old table tennis player aims for gold at national senior games
- PCC Note: Accreditation Agency Recognizes PCC Respiratory Therapy Program
- Man behind viral blue-black dress illusion accused of trying to kill his wife
- Detailed verdict delivered in the Imran-Bushra nikah case
- Lato-lato safety test in 1971 gives “very depressing result”
- The next wave arrives in Cheshire
- The US stock market rally seems unstoppable, so why does the downtrend persist
- Indian museum staff member fired for criticizing Prime Minister Modi on Facebook