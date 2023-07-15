As the US and China resume climate talks, here’s where things stand

For nearly a year, talks between the world’s two biggest polluters, China and the United States, have been on hold as the impacts of global warming have only intensified in the form of deadly heat. , drought, floods and forest fires.

John Kerry, President Bidens’ special envoy for climate change, is due to arrive in Beijing on Sunday to relaunch climate talks with the Chinese government. He is due to meet his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, and other officials for three days of talks, aimed at finding ways to work together on climate change despite simmering tensions between the two countries over trade, human rights man and other issues. Here’s what you need to know:

Why is this meeting important?

The United States and China are the world’s largest economies, the world’s largest investors in renewable energy and, most importantly, the world’s largest polluters of fossil fuels. Together they release about 40% of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Analysts agree that how quickly the two countries reduce emissions and help other nations switch to wind, solar and other forms of clean energy will determine whether the planet can avoid the most catastrophic consequences. of climate change.

There is no solution to climate change without China, said David Sandalow, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations now at Columbia Universitys Center on Global Energy Policy. The world’s two largest emitters should talk to each other about this existential threat.