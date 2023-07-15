Politics
As the US and China resume climate talks, here’s where things stand
For nearly a year, talks between the world’s two biggest polluters, China and the United States, have been on hold as the impacts of global warming have only intensified in the form of deadly heat. , drought, floods and forest fires.
John Kerry, President Bidens’ special envoy for climate change, is due to arrive in Beijing on Sunday to relaunch climate talks with the Chinese government. He is due to meet his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, and other officials for three days of talks, aimed at finding ways to work together on climate change despite simmering tensions between the two countries over trade, human rights man and other issues. Here’s what you need to know:
Why is this meeting important?
The United States and China are the world’s largest economies, the world’s largest investors in renewable energy and, most importantly, the world’s largest polluters of fossil fuels. Together they release about 40% of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
Analysts agree that how quickly the two countries reduce emissions and help other nations switch to wind, solar and other forms of clean energy will determine whether the planet can avoid the most catastrophic consequences. of climate change.
There is no solution to climate change without China, said David Sandalow, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations now at Columbia Universitys Center on Global Energy Policy. The world’s two largest emitters should talk to each other about this existential threat.
Why are the United States and China negotiating on climate now?
The leaders of the two superpowers are finally talking again after a year of extremely heightened tensions.
Beijing froze high-level diplomatic engagement with the United States in August after Representative Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat who was then House Speaker, visited Taiwan, the island democracy Beijing claims as its territory. Mr Kerry had expressed hope that the climate talks could be insulated from geopolitical rancor, but Chinese officials have dismissed that idea.
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed at a meeting in Bali in November to resume talks between their top officials. But those plans were derailed earlier this year after a Chinese surveillance balloon was seen hovering over the United States, sparking anger in Washington, leading Beijing to slow the resumption of talks.
In recent weeks, Mr. Biden has sent several cabinet secretaries to Beijing in a bid to stabilize relations. Mr. Kerry’s trip follows visits to China by Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State, and Janet L. Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo is due to travel to China after Mr. Kerry.
I think there is a way to resolve, to establish a working relationship with China that benefits them and us, Mr. Biden said in a CNN interview recently.
What have the United States and China already done to fight climate change?
The 2015 Paris Agreement, a landmark agreement in which nearly all nations agreed to limit emissions and avoid a dangerous rise in global temperature, exists in large part because the United States and China reached a deal.
The two set aside decades of wrangling over who should cut carbon pollution first and agreed to act together, albeit at different paces. This pact has allowed the United States and China to convince other leaders that every nation, regardless of wealth or responsibility for the cause of climate change, has a responsibility to help solve it.
The United States aims to reduce emissions by nearly 50% this decade and stop adding them to the atmosphere by 2050. China has said its emissions will increase through 2030 before starting to decline, then to stop by 2060.
Both countries are roughly on track to meet their near-term goals, analysts said. But there are still major obstacles.
The United States is investing $370 billion in clean energy and imposing regulations to reduce pollution from tailpipes and chimneys. But at the same time, it has approved new oil and gas projects and failed to deliver on its promises to help poorer countries pay for their own transition away from fossil fuels.
China is the world leader in electric vehicles and produces more solar power than all other countries combined. But its consumption of coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, continues to increase dangerously. Construction of coal-fired power plants in China accelerated recently after leaders watered down their commitment to cut coal and refocus on energy security.
What does the United States expect from the meeting?
Mr. Kerry said he hoped to work on at least three issues with China: limiting methane, a potent greenhouse gas that leaks from oil and gas wells; Deforestation; and the phasing out of coal consumption in China.
The United States has also pushed China to set new, tougher climate goals, including an earlier date when emissions will peak.
In an interview, Mr Kerry said he hoped to come away with specific new actions that will get things moving to reduce emissions.
What does China want?
By most accounts, the Chinese government wants to focus on the goals it has already set for itself and the policies it has put in place to achieve them. He doesn’t like being pushed on new goals, especially when he fears that a potential successor to Mr Biden will renege on his commitments.
China is known for setting achievable goals and achieving them. It has already exceeded its target of increasing the share of energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 25% by 2030.
They feel like they’ve done a lot of work, said Bernice Lee, research director at Chatham House, a British think tank and an expert on China’s climate policies. They obviously want to emphasize the large amount of renewable energy as part of the growing energy mix, and they see this as a success.
But she added: The question is whether she is able to talk about a faster coal phase-out.
Despite its huge economy and emissions, China is trying to position itself as a defender of the developing world. For nearly two decades, China has been the biggest national emitter, but its average pollution per person is lower than that of most wealthy countries, and Beijing has long argued that these nations should bear a greater burden in reducing greenhouse gases and financing global action. Mr. Xie and other officials are likely to reinforce this message. Chinese officials could also pressure Mr. Kerry over the tariffs Washington has imposed on Chinese-made solar panels.
The U.S. has some clout in other areas besides climate, particularly trade, so China is likely hoping positive climate action will help ease tensions on other fronts, he said. Qi Qin, Chinese energy analyst for the Energy Research Center. and Clean Air, an organization headquartered in Finland.
What is the likely outcome?
China watchers maintain low expectations for this meeting, in part because the Chinese government, like most governments, does not like to give the impression that it has been pressured into action. Observers do not expect any major new statements on emissions targets or coal reduction.
I don’t think they’ll want to give the impression that John Kerry came and told them what to do, said University of Chicago economics professor Michael Greenstone.
One possible outcome is that the two countries agree to regular meetings between the United States and China on climate change. Experts say it would be a solid outcome and could pave the way for November’s UN climate summit in Dubai.
Ms. Qin, the energy analyst, noted that recent visits to Beijing by Mr. Blinken, the secretary of state, and Ms. Yellen, the treasury secretary, did not result in major agreements. Instead, Ms. Qin said, these meetings could form the basis for a top leadership summit later this year, where we might expect something more tangible.
Chris Buckley contributed report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/15/climate/us-china-climate-talks.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- As the US and China resume climate talks, here’s where things stand
- these diplomatic gifts offered to Narendra Modi by France
- The 17 Best Converse Shoes for Men
- Top-selling stocks vulnerable to rising market compression
- 89-year-old table tennis player aims for gold at national senior games
- PCC Note: Accreditation Agency Recognizes PCC Respiratory Therapy Program
- Man behind viral blue-black dress illusion accused of trying to kill his wife
- Detailed verdict delivered in the Imran-Bushra nikah case
- Lato-lato safety test in 1971 gives “very depressing result”
- The next wave arrives in Cheshire
- The US stock market rally seems unstoppable, so why does the downtrend persist
- Indian museum staff member fired for criticizing Prime Minister Modi on Facebook