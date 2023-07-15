What was Elon Musk doing during the 25-minute ‘meeting’ with Anwar?





How did Elon Musk and Anwar Ibrahim’s “meeting” go yesterday? The Prime Minister had gained momentum for the meeting days earlier, saying the billionaire entrepreneur had requested a session with him. It turned out that the meeting was virtual, in the form of a videoconference. According to the prime minister’s office, the call started at 9:30 a.m. and lasted 25 minutes, with ministers Tengku Zafrul Aziz and Fahmi Fadzil in attendance. This was followed by a statement from Anwar himself, who listed what he passed on to Musk and congratulated him on opening a Tesla sales office in Selangor. However, the prime minister’s statement made no mention of what Musk said on the call. A local software engineer decided to check if Musk had posted any statements about the meeting on Twitter, the social media platform he owns. Colin Charles narrowed his search between 9:30 a.m. and 9:55 a.m., when the meeting with the Malaysian government would have taken place. He found several tweets from Musk responding to unrelated topics and listed five, giving the timestamp for each. “Elon was clearly bored with the conversation as he tweeted; timestamps don’t lie,” Charles concluded. Musk’s tweets included one-liners such as “You can do it too”, “Cool” and “Good summary”, the latter praising a review comparing Twitter and Meta. Just three minutes before his meeting with Anwar ended, Musk posted an emoji of a face with tears of joy in reaction to a light-hearted tweet. Contacted by MalaysiaNow to elaborate further, Charles compared Musk’s behavior when meeting Anwar to how he reacted after meeting Indonesian President Joko Widodo in May last year. “It was an honor to meet at Starbase and discuss exciting future projects!” Musk tweeted after meeting Jokowi at his SpaceX location in Texas. By contrast, Charles said Anwar’s session with Musk was a “25-minute call and not a face-to-face meeting.” He also reminded Anwar that efforts to convince Musk to invest in Malaysia were initiated by the previous government. In May last year, then-Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob led a high-level trade delegation to Washington, where he invited Tesla to invest and manufacture its electric cars in Malaysia. During the tour, then-Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali also met with representatives of SpaceX-affiliated Starlink and received a tour of SpaceX’s facilities in Los Angeles. Angeles.

