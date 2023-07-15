PM Modi departs for UAE after concluding ‘memorable’ two-day visit to France





Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked for the United Arab Emirates on Saturday after concluding his two-day visit to France. In France, Prime Minister Modi held in-depth talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and was awarded the country’s highest civilian and military honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. “Prime Minister @narendramodi bids farewell to France after a successful visit which opened a new chapter in India-France relations. The Prime Minister is now embarking for Abu Dhabi for the next leg of his visit,” tweeted External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi. Food security, energy and defense could very well be the priority areas when Modi lands in Abu Dhabi for the day-long visit in which the two strategic partners will review progress after signing a landmark trade deal. Modi will meet with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. “I look forward to meeting my friend, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in a parting statement ahead of his departure for France and the United Arab Emirates. “Our two countries are engaged in a wide range of sectors such as trade, investment, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defense, security and strong ties between peoples. Last year, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and I agreed on a roadmap for the future of our partnership, and I look forward to discussing with him how to deepen our ties,” he wrote. The UAE will host the 28th UNFCCC Conference of Parties (COP-28) later this year. Prime Minister Modi said he looked forward to exchanging views on strengthening global cooperation to accelerate climate action to facilitate energy transition and the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Meanwhile, India and France said on Friday they were exploring possibilities for co-development and co-production of key military platforms, including for the benefit of friendly countries, as they unveiled a sheet 25-year journey to deepen their strategic partnership. This visit to France was memorable, the Prime Minister said before leaving for the United Arab Emirates. “It was made even more special because I had the opportunity to participate in the July 14th celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a top spot in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the people French for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May the Indo-French friendship continue to grow,” he tweeted. This visit to France was memorable. It was even more special because I had the opportunity to participate in the July 14th celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a prominent place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to the President @EmmanuelMacron and the pic.twitter.com/BllJ8gVj8e Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023 Also Read:No income tax up to Rs 7.27 lakh per year under new tax regime: FM Sitharaman

