World News | India backs Indonesian chairmanship of East Asia summit





Jakarta [Indonesia]July 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday and affirmed his support for the latter to chair the East Asia Summit. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, “Honored to meet President @jokowi. Passed on personal greetings from Prime Minister @narendramodi. India supports Indonesia’s chairmanship of the East Asia Summit. Read also | Israeli doctors perform miracle surgery, reattach a Palestinian boy’s head to his neck after a horrific road accident. At the 13th EAS Foreign Ministers Meeting, Jaishankar said that the EAS should be committed to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific with respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity. “India strongly supports the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Outlook (AOIP) and its implementation through the EAS. There is great synergy between the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) proposed by India and AOIP,” EAM tweeted. Read also | Singapore: Suspended Indian-origin lawyer charged with injuries and misbehavior at mass rapid train station. “The Quad will always complement ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms. AOIP contributes to the vision of the Quad. India affirms the centrality of ASEAN in the Indo-Pacific and advocates the strengthening of EAS,” he added. During the opening session of the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference in Jakarta on Thursday, EAM said, “ASEAN is a crucial pillar of India’s Act East policy and its vision for Indo- Broader Pacific A strong and unified ASEAN plays an important role in the emerging dynamics of the Indo-Pacific India strongly supports the centrality of ASEAN and ASEAN’s outlook on the Indo-Pacific. The foreign minister has been on a six-day visit to Indonesia and Thailand since July 12 and his overseas engagements in those two countries will culminate on July 18. “As global strategic partners, we look forward to working with ASEAN to further expand our partnership to include new areas while strengthening existing cooperations. I refer here in particular to the areas of cybersecurity, financial and maritime security,” Jaishankar said. On the sidelines of ASEAN events in Jakarta, Jaishankar met with his Russian counterpart on Thursday and discussed issues regarding regional and international agendas, including interaction within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and of the BRICS. Taking to Twitter, EAM posted: “I met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Jakarta today. We discussed bilateral economic issues, as well as issues relating to the Ukrainian conflict.” The Russian Foreign Ministry also tweeted about the meeting between Jaishankar and Lavrov on Thursday. EAM met with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and discussed security concerns for Indian diplomats. It comes after a group of pro-Khalistan protesters vandalized the Indian High Commission in London, removing the Indian flag and replacing it with a Khalistan flag on March 19. (ANI) (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from syndicated newsfeed, LatestLY staff may not have edited or edited the body of the content)

