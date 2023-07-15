Jared Kushner and Ivanka turn on Donald Trump: Michael Cohen





Donald Trump’s former lawyer and self-styled ‘fixer’ Michael Cohen believes Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are turning on the former president as more witnesses provide insight into his role in the riot. Capitol of January 6, 2021.

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law who served as his top adviser for most of his presidency, testified before a grand jury in an investigation led by Department of Justice (DOJ) special counsel Jack Smith , whose work on another case involving Trump and his alleged misuse of classified documents led to the former president’s second indictment, which Trump has denied in addition to other charges against him.

Kushner is believed to be among several witnesses to testify before a grand jury as part of Smith’s investigation, according to The New York Times. The businessman married to Trump’s eldest daughter was reportedly asked if Trump had privately admitted to losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, while continuing to push false narratives about the ‘rigged’ results. “following alleged widespread electoral fraud.

“Based on the plethora of news reports surrounding Jared and Ivanka profiting from their positions as senior advisers [sic] to the president [Donald Trump]associated with the ungodly relationship with Saudi Arabia and MBS [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman]the fact that they’re both not under significant investigation leads me to believe they’re informants,” Cohen told Newsweek via email on Friday. “Anyone else would have been charged, prosecuted and convicted.”

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are seen on July 20, 2022 in New York City. Donald Trump’s former lawyer and so-called ‘fixer’ Michael Cohen believes Kushner and Ivanka Trump are turning on the former president as more witnesses offer insight into his role in the Capitol riot Accessed Jan. 6, 2021. James Devaney/Getty

Newsweek has contacted Kushner’s attorney, Father Lowell, by email for comment.

Kushner’s ties to Saudi Arabia deepened after his affinity fund reportedly received $2 billion, according to The Washington Post in February. Political ties to the country have been compared to alleged financial gains racked up by President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, with both individuals using their family’s positions to great benefit.

“Why would Jack Smith bring Jared Kushner to the table unless you already know what Jared is going to say,” Cohen told CNN’s John Berman on Thursday. “There’s no way Jack Smith brought Jared there to impeach, you know, the information or the testimony he has. That’s just not how the grand jury system works.”

Cohen felt the influx of Trump investigations coupled with Kushner and Ivanka Trump wanting to part ways with such legal entanglements caused the family relationship to go “south.”

He also called them “internal moles”, adding that he had no information to prove it.

“Jared doesn’t want to see inside a jail cell,” Cohen said. “He knows what it’s like through his dad’s eyes, he knows how hard it was for him and his siblings. He doesn’t want to do the same to his kids.”

Kushner’s father Charles served 14 months in an Alabama prison after being prosecuted by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie – who also worked in the Trump administration and faces the current Republican frontrunner in the of the 2024 GOP primaries – for illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering in 2005.

Karen Agnifilo, a former Manhattan deputy chief prosecutor, told Newsweek by phone on Friday that information about Kushner’s testimony leads her to believe the former president, if charged, will be charged alone.

“I think [Smith] wanted to lock [Kushner] “, Agnifilo said. “I think he wanted to swear him in so he couldn’t change his testimony later. Jack Smith knows what the defenses are and what he’s going to say, and get every word Trump said to him and try to figure out what Trump’s strategy is.”

Agnifilo continued, “Even Bill Barr testified before the January 6 Committee that Trump went to Kushner to try to get him to stop Trump with these crazy legal theories. To me, that shows how close Kushner and Trump were. that he’s one of the people Barr begged to have him arrested.I think he’s part of Jack Smith’s inner circle, in his inner sanctum.

James Brosnahan, a California-based attorney with 60 years of experience and involvement in jury trials, also told Newsweek by phone Friday that Kushner didn’t really have a choice whether or not to testify because of his former life. position and his closeness to Trump as a family member, in addition to being subpoenaed.

Smith has plenty of evidence to work with based on the committee’s Jan. 6 deliberations, he added, so much so that “a good sedition case” could be presented as part of any potential charges against him. Trump.

“But I don’t think that’s the way Smith is heading,” Brosnahan said. “I think it’s going towards some sort of cheating argument that should have the elements knowing that [Trump] lost the election, he produced a false narrative and disseminated widely that he had in fact lost – and maybe one element of that is that he did all of this in part to raise a lot of money, which which he actually did, which is kind of a fraud on the public really.”

Anyone who thinks they know how Smith’s investigation will end is just guessing, Agnifilo added, but as a former prosecutor, she predicts “there are at least three sets of charges.”

“I think the big question is, are they accusing Trump of insurrection?…I say [Smith] must load. He accused other people of insurrection, and Trump was the ringleader. How not to blame the guy who organized the whole insurrection and activated it and did not stop it for 187 minutes?

Cohen’s opinion differs from what Kushner has said publicly regarding his stepfather.

Following Trump’s first indictment in March by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office after the former president allegedly paid silent money to adult film star Stormy Daniels to quell an alleged affair between the pair a decade before the 2016 presidential election, Kushner called it political vindictiveness.

“As an American, it’s very disturbing to me to see the leader of the opposition party being charged,” Kushner said during a speech at the Future Investment Initiative summit in Florida days after the indictment. adding that Trump’s indictment “obviously shows the fear Democrats have of Trump and the political strength he has.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/jared-kushner-ivanka-flipping-donald-trump-michael-cohen-1813107 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos