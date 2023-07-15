Reviews | The old consensus on American foreign policy is dead





Comment this story Comment Last weekend, President Biden revealed something stark about his reason for wanting to run again in 2024. During his interview for my show on CNN, I told him that even some of his staunchest supporters, those who think he’s fixed the economy and restored relations with the rest of the world, think he should step aside and let another generation of Democrats take over baton. I asked: Why are they wrong? Biden responded by talking only about foreign policy. He argued that the world is facing dramatic changes and that the United States has a unique opportunity to bring the world’s democracies together. He insisted he was getting there and wanted to finish the job. Having spoken to Biden before, I would say that at the heart of his worldview is the belief that the world today is shaped by the challenges of the autocratic states of Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and that the future will depend on how the democracies respond to it. challenges. Like anyone who wants to be president, Biden has a healthy ego, and he’s wanted the job since he was young, but I think it’s fair to say he’s also driven by a sense that the future of the international order is on the line. The stakes are high, and they are made much greater by the fact that, for the first time since the era of World War II, the fundamental issue of the Americas’ engagement with the world is becoming a partisan issue. The United States marched on the world stage in 1917 prevent a great power from dominating Europe. In 1945, after World War II, he remained committed to ensuring peace and stability in Eurasia. But today, as Russia wages a brutal war in Europe that seems like a throwback to World War II, there is a deep division in America about standing firmly against that aggression. Josh Rogin: China is itself responsible for warming NATO-Asia relations Consider the numbers: according to a recent Gallup poll, 79% of Democrats want to help Ukraine regain lost territory, even if it means prolonging the conflict. On the other hand, 49% of Republicans would like to end the conflict quickly, even if it means letting the Russians keep the territories they have acquired by force. Follow this author Farid Zakaria the opinions of On NATO, Democrats overwhelmingly approve, 76% to 22%, while Republicans are split, with 49% approving and the same number disapproving, according to a Pew Research Center. survey conducted in March. On the broader issue of engagement with the world, 60% of Democrats in the same poll said they believe it’s best for our country’s future to be active in global affairs, while only 39% agreed that we should pay less attention to issues. abroad and focus on the issues here at home. For Republicans, those numbers are essentially reversed, with 71% wanting to focus on their country and only 29% believing in an active global role for the United States. This is not a settled question. There is a debate within the Republican Party. Some personalities, including the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and former Vice President Mike Pence , strongly advocate for an active and engaged America. But the party base seems to be with the isolationists, as can be seen in the reclining positions of the Speaker of the House weather vane, Kevin McCarthy (California). From Donald Trump to his impersonator, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and the party’s most powerful media ideologue, Tucker Carlson, conservatives increasingly despise Support from the Americas for Ukraine and his strong alliance with Europe. Senator Josh Hawley (Mo.) said the New York Times that while some Republicans remain staunchly interventionist, that’s not where the voters are. As The Posts Max Boot pointed out, some conservatives claim to be against supporting Ukraine but in favor of a confrontation with China. This, as he notes, is because China is an economic enemy, led by the Communist Party. But it’s also because many conservatives aren’t interested in a committed foreign policy. They focus on building tariffs and walls, subsidizing domestic industry, raising xenophobic suspicions about Chinese students and Chinese Americans, and giving the Pentagon even bigger budgets. This is a cover of old Jacksonian foreign policy of a fortress America. The Republican Party could return to its roots. He fiercely opposed the United States entry into World War II (to Pearl Harbor). Even after the war, many Republicans opposed NATO and US involvement in the world, even though they were powerful anti-communists. (Then, like now, they claimed to want to focus on China.) Dwight D. Eisenhower offered not to run against Senator Robert A. Taft (the leading Republican of his day) if Taft endorsed NATO. Taft refused, so Eisenhower ran to preserve America’s engagement with the world and the international peace and stability it brought. Alas, there is no Eisenhower to redirect the Republican Party today, and the stakes are as high as they were in 1952, if not higher. Looking around the world, we see that the greatest risk to the international order may not lie in the killing fields of Ukraine or across the Taiwan Strait, but rather in the countryside election in the United States. Offer this item gift item Opinions on foreign policy See 3 more stories

