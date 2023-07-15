Indonesia passes health bill allowing foreign medical specialists





Indonesia’s Health Bill was recently approved by the Indonesian Parliament, allowing foreign medical specialists to practice and establish themselves in the country. The new legislation aims to streamline bureaucratic procedures for GPs to become specialists. It also introduces regulations for the collection of the country’s biomedical and genomic data, allowing their processing abroad for the first time. During the plenary session, Speaker of Parliament Puan Maharani said seven factions supported the bill, while two were against. However, according to Indonesian administrative law, President Joko Widodo must sign the bill within a month to make it official law. One of the reasons for inviting foreign specialists is to reduce the number of middle and affluent Indonesians traveling abroad for medical care, as is frequently seen in countries like Singapore, Malaysia, the United States and Europe. The Ministry of Health believes that this measure will help solve the problem. The final version of the bill, received by The time of the straits on July 10, specifies that foreign doctors must submit to an assessment of their skills and obtain a license to practice from the Minister of Health. After receiving the license, they can then go through a fitting process at a local healthcare facility. However, Article 235 of the Health Bill exempts foreign specialists with at least five years of overseas experience or recognized expertise in specific areas, supported by a strong portfolio, from the assessment process and adapting skills. THE Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) strongly opposes the health bill, saying the association was not properly informed of the plan. Some health professionals have staged street protests, expressing concerns about possible job loss and the impact on the quality of health care in the country. In addition to the provision of foreign specialists, the Health Bill amends various existing laws relating to health care, including the Medical Act 2004, the Health Act 2009, the Hospitals Act 2009 and laws relating to doctors, dentists, nurses and midwives. Another important change introduced by the bill is the elimination of the requirement for general practitioners to obtain a recommendation from the influential IDI to become medical specialists. This process was considered cumbersome and involved excessive bureaucracy. Health Minister Budi Sadikin stressed the need to improve the health sector, citing the pandemic as a wake-up call. The government aims to address the shortage of medical personnel by increasing their availability across the country and simplifying the licensing process. Additionally, the bill eliminates the need for Indonesian doctors to renew their registration license (STR) every five years, allowing it to remain valid throughout their careers. The health bill also includes a provision that limits the sharing of biomedical and genomic data overseas. Sharing of this data is only permitted under certain conditions, including approval from the patient and the Minister of Health, and a statement that the purpose is research and that the necessary technology is not yet available in Indonesia. Prior to the bill’s introduction, there were no regulations governing the sharing of biomedical and genomic data overseas, allowing any party to do so without legal consequences, as the health ministry said. The bill also stipulates that foreign doctors or specialists practicing in Indonesia must participate in mandatory programs involving technology transfer and knowledge sharing. They will get a three-year license that can be extended for another year. Dr. Prijo Sidipratomo, former president of the IDI, suggested that the government take a comprehensive approach to improving all hospital services rather than focusing only on the shortage of doctors. He stressed the importance of a team-based approach, stressing the need for professional nurses and support staff, both medical and non-medical, to raise standards in the healthcare system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indonesiaexpat.id/news/indonesia-passes-health-bill-allowing-foreign-medical-specialists-to-practice-in-the-country/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos