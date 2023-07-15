Ivanka distances herself from her father Donald Trump to save her husband | world news





Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, says his son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump are turning against him as more witnesses reveal his role in the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill. Jared Kushner previously served as senior adviser to Donald Trump throughout his presidency.

The former US President’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are seen. (AFP)

While testifying before a grand jury as part of an investigation by Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Counsel Jack Smith, he was reportedly asked if Donald Trump had privately admitted to losing the election. 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden, while spreading fake news that the election was rigged.

“Based on the plethora of news reports surrounding Jared and Ivanka profiting from their positions as senior advisers [sic] to the president [Donald Trump]associated with the ungodly relationship with Saudi Arabia and MBS [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman]the fact that they’re both not under significant investigation leads me to believe they’re informants,” Michael Cohen told Newsweek.

Anyone else would have been charged, prosecuted and convicted,” he added. Speaking to CNN, Michael Cohen said, “Why would Jack Smith bring Jared Kushner to the table unless you don’t already know what Jared is going to say. There’s no way Jack Smith brought Jared there to dispute, you know, the information or the testimony he has. That’s just not how the grand jury system works.

As investigations against Donald Trump continue, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump want to separate, he alleged, calling them inside moles.

Jared doesn’t want to see inside a jail cell. He knows what it’s like through his father’s eyes, he knows how hard it was for him and his siblings. He doesn’t want to do the same to his children, said Michael Cohen.

