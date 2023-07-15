House Dems Slam GOP plans to cut funding for North Korean, Chinese and Iranian research labs





Republican lawmakers introduced a bill on Wednesday that would ban funding for research labs controlled by North Korea, China and other adversarial nations. Democrats say the move will endanger Americas national security. The House Appropriations Committee approved Wednesday the State Programs, Overseas Operations and Related Programs Bill of 2024, a $52.5 billion appropriations measure that includes provisions prohibiting funding for any China-controlled labs , Russia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Venezuela. The bill would also ban taxpayer funding of risky gain-of-function research aimed at improving deadly viruses and ban funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the EcoHealth Alliance, the two groups involved in the the widely accepted theory that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a Chinese lab. To Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee, led by Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D., Conn.), the moves unravel “America’s hard-won credibility and influence as a world leader,” the officials said. legislators in a Press release Wednesday. “The bill threatens our national security and endangers the American people and global health,” the Democrats added. DeLauro accused Republicans in a markup hearing Wednesday of accommodating the more “extreme” members of their caucus “at the expense of Americas historic standing on the world stage.” “This bill makes us less safe, fails to solve the climate crisis, and opens the door for China and Russia to fill in the gaps we would leave behind if this bill were to become law,” DeLauro said. The Democratic attacks come the same week the House Special Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released emails showing that former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci was aware as early as February 1, 2020, that Chinese scientists in Wuhan were engaged in risky gain-of-function experiments on bat viruses before the pandemic. Fauci would later vehemently refuse in several congressional hearings that his agency, which provided $600,000 in subgrants to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan before the pandemic. The subcommittee also released a trove of emails showing that many of the scientists who published an influential paper in March 2020 portraying the lab leak theory as a baseless conspiracy privately believed at the time that the theory was credible. This is not the first time House Democrats have attacked Republicans for seeking to cut funding for labs run by opposing nations. Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee launched an identical attack when Republicans introduced the funding bill in June. The bill “funds global health but restricts partnerships with the rest of the world by prohibiting funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the EcoHealth Alliance, gain-of-function research and any controlled laboratories by China, Russia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela”, the Democrats said in the June 22 press release. National Republican Congressional Committee press secretary Will Reinert has spoken out against House Democrats’ “shameful” attempt to secure funding for Chinese research labs. “Its shameful extremist Democrats are betraying their country by demanding that we send China more taxpayer money to help them kill the American dream,” Reinert told the Free Washington Beacon. DeLauros’ office did not return a request for comment.

