Lamar Johnson’s first Emmy nomination has a Toronto mom beaming with pride

Actor Lamar Johnson says receiving an Emmy nomination is a testament to the hard work he's put in since his early days as a self-taught dancer.

Actor Lamar Johnson says receiving an Emmy Award nomination is a testament to the hard work he’s put in since debuting as a self-taught dancer on Canadian TVO children’s series Pop It! before landing roles worthy of the highest esteem.

I want to show people that a guy from Scarborough can dream big and have integrity while doing it, said Johnson, who earned his first Emmy nomination on Wednesday in the guest actor category for a role in The Last. of Us, HBO’s critically acclaimed horror. drama about a zombie pandemic.

The first person I spoke to was my mother and she was screaming because she knew the time I had put into my craft since I was a young dancer was only seeing what it took to get there here and it was amazing. He attended Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts. , which led him to dance as a professional and to the artistic milestones he reaches today.

Hell is vying for an Emmy against fellow The Last of Us cast members Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman and Keivonn Montreal Woodard, who plays his little brother, as well as Succession guest actors James Cromwell and Arian Moayed.

In the episode Johnson is nominated for, titled Endure and Survive, two brothers named Henry and Sam try to flee the confines of a quarantine zone run by a ruthless radical leader played by Melanie Lynskey, who also got a guest actress. Emmy nods for her gone.

Johnson said he worked alongside Woodard, a 10-year-old deaf actor, to learn how to sign on the Calgary set and in the episode.

It was tough and one of the most influential experiences I’ve had,” Johnson said. I had an ASL director with interpreters, and that helped deepen our relationship because communication isn’t just about words, there’s also body language.

Johnson said he used his surroundings to get into character. He and Woodard spent most of their hours on set in an attic in which the walls seemed to be crumbling. Outside, set designers decorated the cracked sidewalks and greenery with decades-old vehicles, further helping the actor into the depressing space he needed to be in.

I used everything, the script, the writing, everything was so good, Johnson said. Especially as an actor, you want to tell stories that really move on the page.

It wasn’t just me, everyone was there to support each other, he said of his work with protagonists Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

We knew the weight of the episode and we just wanted to be available for each other across our different levels of experience.

He has dedicated more than a decade to the business so far and was named one of TIFF’s 2018 Rising Stars. Most recently, he won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Performance in a Leading Role in Brother by Clement Virgos.

It’s crazy, because a friend recently reminded me of how much I’ve talked about being in that position in school hallways, Johnson said. Being considered for a CSA award, an Emmy or an Oscar is a space I’ve always wanted to be in and have put in the time and energy to be here.

