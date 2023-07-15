Southeast Asian countries renew their concern over the violence in Myanmar. But diplomats can’t agree on a solution – Winnipeg Free Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) Southeast Asian foreign ministers renewed their concern and condemnation of airstrikes, artillery fire and other acts of deadly violence in Myanmar, but struggled Friday to overcome differences over how to deal with the protracted civil unrest.

The Myanmar crisis was on the agenda when senior diplomats from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations met Tuesday and Wednesday in the Indonesian capital Jakarta. The 10-nation bloc includes Myanmar, but its foreign minister has again been barred from attending meetings this week due to military governments’ failure to adhere to a five-point contingency plan drawn up to reduce violence.

ASEAN has tried to enforce the plan it forged with Myanmar’s top general in 2021, which calls for an immediate end to violence, the start of special envoy-brokered talks between the contending parties and delivering aid to displaced villagers.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, greets Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai during courtesy calls for ministers at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting ) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)

But Myanmar’s military government has done little to enforce the plan, prompting ASEAN to ban its representatives from high-level meetings.

Nearly 3,000 people have been killed by the military government since it took power and more than 23,700 have been arrested, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, a non-governmental organization that tracks killings and arrests.

On Wednesday, Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai told his ASEAN counterparts that he had met Myanmar’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, in detention over the weekend and that she had encouraged the dialogue to resolve the crisis in his country.

Don is the only government official outside of Myanmar known to have met Suu Kyi since she was detained with other officials when the military took over her elected government on February 1, 2021. He said the Myanmar’s military government had authorized his rare encounter with the icon of democracy.

ASEAN, however, did not allow it. The regional bloc has been careful to take steps that could be seen as recognition of the military government, which has been sanctioned by Western and European governments.

Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia are known to have taken a strong stance against any pledges that could be perceived as recognizing Myanmar’s top generals as legitimate leaders. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, host of this week’s summit, declined to comment on Dons’ meeting with Suu Kyi. Instead, she stressed that the regional group was still pursuing ASEAN’s contingency plan focused on encouraging peace dialogues to try to resolve the crisis in Myanmar.

However, a joint statement released by the ministers on Friday said a number of ASEAN member states viewed Thailand’s move as a positive development, without elaborating or specifying which states were supportive.

An escalation of the crisis could drive large numbers of refugees from Myanmar to neighboring Thailand. At a press conference on Thursday, Don said his country needed to take urgent action to help resolve the crisis.

It is our own initiative. For what? Because we have a long border with Myanmar, 2,400 (kilometres or 1,500 miles) and things happen every day, Don said. Like Indonesia, you are far from Myanmar. You don’t know what’s going on.

“We are affected, India is affected, countries bordering Myanmar are all affected,” he said.

Marsudi highlighted the more than 110 engagements that Indonesia, as ASEAN leader this year, has initiated with rival groups in Myanmar to build trust that she says could lead to easing tensions and confrontations. violent.

“We strongly condemned the continued acts of violence, including airstrikes, artillery fire and the destruction of public facilities,” the ASEAN foreign ministers said in their statement.

They called on allied nations and groups, including the United Nations and neighboring countries of Myanmar, to work with ASEAN to implement the emergency peace plan and to seek additional support from the international community for aid. humanitarian.

The statement commended the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance Center for providing aid this month to 400 displaced households in Hsihseng township, located in southern Shan state. He also called on Myanmar to ensure that aid can safely reach the estimated 1.1 million internally displaced people.

In May, a convoy delivering aid to displaced villagers and carrying Indonesian and Singaporean diplomats came under fire in eastern Shan state. A security team with the convoy returned fire and a vehicle was damaged, but there were no injuries, state broadcaster MRTV reported.

During a meeting with ASEAN foreign ministers on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Washington had provided more than $74 million in additional humanitarian aid to the region on Thursday, including nearly $61 million to support the Rohingya ethnic group displaced by ongoing violence in Myanmar.

We must pressure the military regime to stop the violence, to implement the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus, to support a return to democratic governance, Blinken said in his opening speech.

Indonesia bilaterally provided aid totaling 45 tons in June, worth more than half a million dollars, in the form of ready-to-eat food and relief supplies for people affected by Cyclone Mocha in May, especially in Rakhine State where there is also a need for vaccines, especially for children, Marsudi told a press conference last week.

All parties must pledge to help distribute humanitarian aid with the principle of leaving no one behind and not politicizing humanitarian aid, Marsudi said.

___

Associated Press reporters Edna Tarigan, Andi Jatmiko and Dita Alangkara contributed to this report.

___

For more on AP coverage in Asia-Pacific, visit https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific