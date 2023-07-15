Prime Minister Modi and UAE President discuss key trade issues





PM Narendra Modi is in the UAE for a day New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates today after concluding his two-day visit to France where he held in-depth talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. Energy, food security and defense could very well be the priority areas during Prime Minister Modi’s one-day visit and the two strategic partners will review progress after signing a landmark trade deal. The Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, accounting for approximately 30% of the country’s population. Here are the LIVE updates on PM Modi’s visit to the UAE: Get updates from NDTVEnable notifications for receive alerts as this story develops. PM Modi assures India’s full support for UAE COP-28 Presidency Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured India’s full support for UAE’s COP28 presidency as he held productive talks with UN Climate Conference President-elect Sultan Al Jaber , on ways to promote sustainable development here on Saturday. “We had a very productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the President-elect of @COP28_UAE. Our discussions focused on ways to pursue sustainable development. We highlighted India’s contribution in this direction, by especially our emphasis on Mission LiFE,” he tweeted. (PTI) PM Modi live: Had a very productive meeting with Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the President Designate of @COP28_UAE. Our discussions focused on ways to promote sustainable development. Highlighted India’s contribution in this direction, especially our focus on Mission Life. pic.twitter.com/E2jsdW8rCL Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023 | Together in climate action. PM @Narendra Modi had a fruitful meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, President Designate of @COP28_UAE and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Dr Jaber briefed the PM on the upcoming COP-28. The PM has ensured the full support of… pic.twitter.com/DXOT2a8P5o – Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 15, 2023 PM Modi UAE Live Tour: Burj Khalifa lit up in the colors of the Indian flag, welcomes PM Modi with a light show Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a dazzling welcome to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up in the colors of the Indian nation’s flag. As part of the sound and light show at the Burj on Friday, setting the stage for Prime Minister Modi’s arrival in the Gulf nation on an official visit, the skyscraper also featured his picture, followed by text which read: “Welcome, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” A leaping skyscraper in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Burj Khalifa is one of the top attractions to visit in the city. PM Modi UAE Live Tour: I am grateful to the Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for meeting me at the airport today. pic.twitter.com/3dM8y5tEdv Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023 PM Modi Live News: All about India-UAE links India and the UAE are engaged in various sectors such as trade, investment, energy, food security, science and technology, education, financial technology, defence, security and services. strong ties between peoples. The Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, accounting for approximately 30% of the country’s population. The number of resident Indian nationals was estimated at 3.5 million in 2021 according to UAE records Prime Minister Modi arrives in the United Arab Emirates for a one-day state visit The PM will soon land in Abu Dhabi Energy, food security and defense could very well be the priority areas of Prime Minister Modi’s one-day visit during which the two strategic partners will review progress after signing a landmark trade deal. PM Modi live: “Seeing France as a natural partner in our progress”: PM Modi France is a natural partner in India’s progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, after lengthy talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, praising the host country for a grand reception. Deepening the ties between the two countries, the talks were part of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France and covered a wide range of topics, including long-term visas, university partnerships and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. .

