Trump Super-PAC paid Melania $155,000 to choose the dishes





Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

We often focus on the downsides of being Melania Trump, like people making fun of her taste in Christmas decorations, Kari Lake maybe trying to replace her, and being forced to hang out with Donald Trump on a semi- regular. But there are a few advantages. Sometimes she made six figures just setting the tables for a party at her own house.

In late 2021, the former First Lady was paid $155,000 by a Trump-aligned super PAC. It’s rare for a spouse to be paid directly by a prospective candidate’s campaign or super-PAC, and initial federal reports did not clearly indicate the money went to Melania. New York Times reporters only found out from a filing Trump filed on Thursday:

The money was listed as compensation for a speech by Mrs. Trump in the new filing, a personal financial disclosure by Mr. Trump. The $155,000 payment was made in December 2021 by Make America Great Again, Again, which at the time was Mr. Trump’s super PAC.

Mrs. Trump’s name, however, was not on the super PAC spending list, which was made public last year.

Instead, the super PAC report showed two payments, for $125,000 and $30,000, to Designers Management Agency, which lists Ms. Trump as a client on its website. The payments were made on December 2 and 3, 2021; in the new disclosure, Mr. Trump reported that Mrs. Trump was paid $155,000 on December 2, 2021.

The now-defunct super-PAC initially told the Federal Election Commission that the two payments were for event planning and consultation, not speaking engagements. The date of payment corresponds to the PAC fundraising dinner on December 2, 2021 at Mar-a-Lago; information about the dinner is scarce, but at the time, The Washington Post reported:

[On December 2]Donald Trump dined at his private Florida club with about 20 couples, each of whom donated $250,000 to the Make America Great Again super PAC, a group run by close allies of the former president.

So why, exactly, did Melania pay six figures for a party of around 40 people? An anonymous Make America Great Again, Again representative told The Times that she was hired for her table setting expertise:

Another super PAC representative, who declined to be identified by name, said Ms. Trump was hired by her agency for the design consultancy for the former super PAC dinner and that her responsibilities included choosing washing up, arranging settings and picking floral arrangements. The fee was $125,000 and the second payment of $30,000 was for additional services performed outside of the first contract, the rep said.

The super PAC representative said the group did not know how much of the money Mrs. Trump would receive from the agency.

So, did Melania get an extra $30,000 because she stood up at the party and urged everyone to be the best? It’s unclear. All we know for sure is that earning around $3,875 per seat is a pretty nice job from home.

See all Sign up for the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about politics, business and technology shaping our world.

Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2023/07/trump-super-pac-paid-melania.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos