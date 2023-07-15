Beijing slams Germany’s China strategy paper on risk reduction

China called on Germany to view its development “rationally, comprehensively and objectively after Europe’s largest economy released its long-awaited China strategy paper.

The 64-page documentreleased Thursday, was unflinching in its assessment of Beijing’s growing assertiveness and “unfair practices.”

He also said that the government led by Olaf Scholz would revise its export control lists in the context of new technological developments to ensure that German products do not encourage systematic human rights abuses in China or not support further military rearmament.

The strategy also backed the idea of ​​potentially filtering outward investment controls on advanced technologies for military use, an idea the European Commission is pursuing.

The document is part of a broader push by the West to reduce strategic dependence on China, which policymakers have called a “derisk”.

“Forced risk reduction based on ideological biases and competitive anxiety will only be counterproductive and will artificially heighten risks,” the Chinese Embassy in Berlin said in a statement.

Stating that China is a partner of Germany in facing challenges, the embassy added that it is not in line with objective facts or in the common interest of the two nations to see China as a “competitor and institutional rival”.

He pointed to free trade and climate change as areas where China and Germany have a common interest.

“The pragmatic cooperation between China and Germany in various fields such as economy and trade is mutually beneficial and complementary, and represents greater development opportunities rather than risks for both sides,” the official said. embassy.

China wants to create economic dependencies

“China has changed. Because of this and China’s political decisions, we need to change our approach to China,” said the German document, which was approved by the cabinet on Thursday after months of wrangling in Chancellor Olaf’s three-party coalition. Scholz.

China remains an indispensable partner in tackling global challenges such as climate change and pandemics, he said. However, rivalry and competition had increased in recent years as the Communist Party’s role expanded under President Xi Jinping.

China was increasingly assertive in its attempts to change the rules-based international order with consequences for global security, she said, even as civil and political rights regressed at home.

“China seeks to create economic and technological dependencies with a view to using them to assert political goals and interests,” the strategy states.

The strategy urges companies to consider geopolitical risks in their decision-making “so that public funds do not have to be drawn down in the event of a geopolitical crisis”.

He said he would hold confidential talks with companies particularly exposed to China about their risk analyses.

Germany was considering whether state measures such as export guarantees reinforced overdependencies and whether it should develop more instruments to help reduce risk, she said.

He did not, however, mention possible measures like corporate stress tests, included in an earlier China strategy draft from the Foreign Office led by the Greens who are more hawkish on China than the Social Democrats (SPD). of Scholz.

Tensions between Taiwan and Russia

“We cannot be indifferent to the tension around Taiwan,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at an event to present the document, which calls for an expansion of relations with the island. “A military escalation would also be a danger for millions of people around the world, which also means for us.”

The strategy document states that Germany will continue to strengthen its military presence and cooperation with its partners in the Indo-Pacific.

The status quo of the Taiwan Strait can only be changed through peaceful means and mutual consent, he said.

China claims Taiwan as its own and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control. Taiwan says only the islanders can decide their future.

The Chinese Embassy’s statement, in response, reiterated Beijing’s opposition to “interfering in its internal affairs” using issues such as Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and human rights.

“China will resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests,” he said.

Narrow role of government

With now nearly 300 billion euros ($325 billion) in imports and exports, China is a key market for large German companies, including volkswagenBASF and BMW.

Germany has therefore sometimes been seen as a weak link in the Western approach to China, which became the country’s biggest trading partner in 2016.

Even so, German companies and industry associations, some of which had warned against leaving China too abruptly, largely welcomed the strategy which set no binding targets or requirements.

“Berlin speaks loudly but wields a small stick. Chancellor Scholz has made it clear that he sees a very narrow role for the government in risk reduction,” said Noah Barkin, Europe-China expert at Rhodium Group, a company researcher based in the United States.

Wave on Chinese politics

Juergen Matthes of the German Economic Institute, IW, said the concept of risk reduction was also still too vague.

“We need clear identification of really critical dependencies and the government should regularly check whether risk reduction on this basis is actually progressing,” he said.

Other analysts said the strategy, which clearly underlined the need for close cooperation with the European Union on China, sent a clear message that Germany’s approach to the country had changed. , after years of prioritizing bilateral economic interests.

“It’s positive that it offers a largely unvarnished view of the challenges posed by the party-state,” said Thorsten Benner of the Global Public Policy Institute.

“This is a much-needed first-class funeral for (former Chancellor Angela) Merkels raving about a comprehensive strategic partnership with Xis China.

Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

