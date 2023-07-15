Over 1,700 Indonesian Scouts will participate in the World Scout Jamboree





Indonesia sends one of the largest contingents, which used to be 84 scouts, now 1,700 scouts this year Jakarta (ANTARA) – Youth and Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo has revealed that more than 1,700 Indonesian scouts will participate in the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea from August 2-12. “Indonesia is sending one of the biggest contingents, which used to be 84 scouts, now 1,700 scouts this year,” Ariotedjo said at the presidential palace after meeting President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) here on Friday. According to the president, Indonesia will promote its unique cuisine and culture at the jamboree with 25 countries participating in the event. Meanwhile, Indonesian scout movement leader Budi Waseso said President Jokowi will send the Indonesian scout contingent from the presidential palace to Jakarta on July 29. “The president is expected to send the largest contingent from Indonesia to the World Scout Jamboree. Out of a total of 50,000 participants, we are sending over 1,700 people. This is amazing,” Waseso remarked. He said the number shows that the interest and movement of Scouts in Indonesia has grown. Waseso also noted that the President conveyed several messages to the Indonesian Scouts who will be participating in the World Jamboree. President Jokowi urged them to introduce Indonesia to the world, especially in terms of development and cultural identity. Meanwhile, Minister Ariotedjo also mentioned the Raimuna 2023 event, where road scouts (App scouts) and Adult Scouts (Pandega Scouts) will participate in a large campsite organized by the National Scout Movement. “Raimuna will take place in Cibubur where 22,000 scouts, aged between 16 and 25, have already registered (to take part in the event),” he said. This year’s Raimuna will focus on creativity and youth. “It’s a breakthrough of the scouting movement which wants to keep up with the times,” he remarked. The 12th Raimuna will take place on National Scout Day on August 14, 2023. The National Scout Deliberation will be held in December 2023 in Aceh. Related News: Some 1,200 Scouts Participate in KBN in Bengkulu

