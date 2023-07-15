Trkiye has been an indispensable ally of the West since joining NATO in 1952, playing a vital role in protecting transatlantic and European security.

After the end of the Cold War, Trkiye remained an essential part of NATO missions. When the alliance intervened to end the genocide in Bosnia, the Turkish army committed troops to stabilize the country. trkiyes deep cultural and historical ties in Bosnia contributed to the success of this NATO mission.

In the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks, Trkiye cheek an important role in the global war on terrorism. As in Bosnia, the cultural knowledge and perception of the Trkiyes on the ground has been crucial in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan. Trkiye served as the first head of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force, as part of its commitment to reconstruction efforts.

Trkiye has never shied away from participating in the toughest NATO operations around the world. In an increasingly unstable world filled with myriad threats and new forms of warfare, Trkiye actively participates in confronting these emerging challenges, while supporting NATO’s strategic direction. Going forward, Trikiye will continue to be a staunch ally and essential partner in new alliance initiatives.

Trkiye invested heavily in defense, quickly approaching the target 2% of GDP for defense spending. As the second biggest NATO army, Trkiye believes that expanding alliances is the key to lasting peace and stability in the world. He was therefore a strong supporter of the the integration of North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina in NATO.

Just before the recent Vilnius summit, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan clearly reiterated Trkiyes support for Ukraine to become a member of NATO.

Trkiye supports the geographical enlargement of NATO not against a particular country, but to make it a global security organization that will contribute to stability. We are happy that our legitimate concerns about Sweden’s counter-terrorism policy have been accepted by our allies.

Perception of threat

It is up to NATO, not just Trikiye, to ensure that the enlargement process responds to the threat perceptions of member countries. Those who have unfairly criticized Trkiye for raising crucial questions about candidate countries, such as Finland and Sweden, must take into account that enlargement cannot come at the expense of our security national. It would be anathema to the whole raison d’être of NATO.

Sweden’s preconditions for membership were in line with NATO principles. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has waged a campaign of terror against Trkiye since 1984, and it is considered a terrorist organization by the US and EU, among others.

The PKK and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) have carried out numerous attacks against Turkish security forces and civilians. This violence, as well as their ethno-nationalist and separatist ideology, is contrary to NATO values ​​and destabilizing for the region.

Trkiye will continue to be a strong partner and propel the alliance forward to address common security challenges, consistent with our national security requirements.

Similarly, the Gülenist terrorist organization (Feto) is responsible for orchestrating the failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016, in which over 253 people were killed and more than 2,200 injured. As Feto continues its criminal activities in the West, the fight against these terrorist organizations should be a crucial mission for all NATO members.

Trkiyes asks Sweden to counter these terrorist groups aimed at protecting NATO’s capabilities and interests. Accordingly, Trikiye is pleased to support Sweden’s membership in light of the establishment of a new bilateral partnership. safety mechanism between Ankara and Stockholm. Trikiye is also proud to play an instrumental role in the establishment of a special co-ordinator for counter-terrorism – the first in NATO’s history.

Sweden promises to support invigorating Trkiye’s EU accession process, as well as the modernization of EU-Trkiye customs arrangements and visa liberalisation, have also been welcomed by Trkiye.

Controlling the geographical land bridge between East and West and the waterways to the Black Sea, it is crucial for Trkiye to be in the western camp. Trkiyes’ long and deep commitment to NATO has saved Europe. Its continued commitment is vital for the security of the continents.

The Vilnius Summit showed that Trkiye will continue to be a strong partner and propel the alliance forward to address common security challenges, in line with our national security requirements. It will continue to be a stabilizing actor in an unstable world.

The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Eye.