Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday after an official trip to Paris coinciding with July 14 celebrations where he was guest of honor. Modi was received by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and is expected to meet the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday. Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, receives Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi, as part of his official visit to the UAE. pic.twitter.com/67mH3dC7UE — (@ADMediaOffice) July 15, 2023 For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Grateful to Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for meeting me at the airport today, Modi wrote on Twitter. During the one-day visit, the two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation on global issues and ways to strengthen the bilateral trade pact which came into force in May 2022, according to an earlier report by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA ). I look forward to the deliberations with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation, he said in a separate social media post. The world’s tallest building and a major landmark in Dubai, the Burj Khalifa, lit up on Friday with the Indian flag, a photo of Modi and a message welcoming him to the Gulf state. On Friday, Reuters quoted sources as saying that India and the United Arab Emirates may announce the launch of a rupee-dirham payment mechanism to settle bilateral trade. The mechanism, if implemented, would be used to pay for oil as well as other imports from the United Arab Emirates, its fourth oil supplier of the year until March. Bilateral trade between India and UAE was $84.5 billion in 2022-23. India is the world’s third largest oil importer and consumer. Learn more: Indias Modi and Frances Macron agree on defense ties, show ties but diverge on Ukraine UAE rupee-dirham swap mechanism could be announced during Modi’s visit on Saturday: sources Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on July 15 in Abu Dhabi

