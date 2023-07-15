Politics
Charlotte Owen, Boris Johnson’s youngest counterpart, takes a seat and reveals new title
rise, Baron Bailey of Paddington and Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge. Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list has passed, meaning the youngest member of the House of Lords has officially taken his seat.
Charlotte Owen, a former Spad, was born in 1993 and fully joined the upper house this week. His title refers to his native village in Cheshire. Former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has become Baron of Paddington.
He was caught up in a partygate scandal last month, leading to calls for him not to take his place. Mr Johnson’s resignation honors included seven peers, including his former aide Ross Kempsell and former Downing Street chief of staff Dan Rosenfield. None of them have a title with their name.
A total of 13 new Lords members joined this week. Edward Young, a former private secretary to Elizabeth II, became Baron Young of Old Windsor, after being made a peer by King Charles in May.
Labors Keir Starmer has said he would like to eliminate the Lords if he becomes Prime Minister, but also plans to appoint several himself.
The Leos star lights up the dance floor at Vogue
The Best Dressed Celebrities at the Annual Vogue x Self-Portraits Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse
It was sort of the party of the week. Singers Katy Perry and Rita Ora and model Neelam Gill were at the Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party last night at Chiltern Fire Station. Our spy tells us Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted on the dance floor with Shakira and Perry, while video shows the crowd singing Shakiras Hips Dont Lie to him. It is one of Edward Enninfuls last well-connected nights as Vogue boss, as he steps down from the role from next year.
Oppenheimer evening, then its curtains
Oppenheimer premiere in Leicester Square
The A-listers were out in force last night, at least temporarily, as the Oppenheimer cast descended on Leicester Square Odeon for the film’s premiere. They were then all released as part of an actors’ strike, as actors seek better payout and protection from AI. Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr laughed with Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh and Matt Damon. Emily Blunt made it clear that she keeps acting, just taking time out with her kids, while Cillian Murphy looked like she was on the nearby Magic Mike show, donning a striking mesh shirt.
Gregg and Liam: separated at birth
Who is this handsome young man? Believe it or not, he’s a young Gregg Wallace, looking a lot like One Direction star Liam Payne in a youthful snap he posted online, according to fans. We ran into Judge MasterChef at the Boisdale Life Editors Lunch & Awards this week, and he told us he didn’t know who Payne was, but had been looking it up. He’s a handsome boy, isn’t he? I was very flattered, said Gregg, who joked: He might have more hair than me, but I bet he can’t cook.
Election on politics at No. 10?
Is Rishi Sunak abandoning the new laws and already preparing for next year’s elections? The Londoner learns that last week a number of political pundits responsible for helping Downing Street come up with new ideas were made redundant. They’ve been told No. 10 is up for grabs, so it’s not a priority to think about so many new policies. Mr Sunak is due to hold a general election by January 2025, but there have been rumors he could hold a vote as early as next spring.
