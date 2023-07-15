Charlotte Owen, Boris Johnson’s youngest counterpart, takes a seat and reveals new title





A rise, Baron Bailey of Paddington and Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge. Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list has passed, meaning the youngest member of the House of Lords has officially taken his seat. Charlotte Owen, a former Spad, was born in 1993 and fully joined the upper house this week. His title refers to his native village in Cheshire. Former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has become Baron of Paddington. He was caught up in a partygate scandal last month, leading to calls for him not to take his place. Mr Johnson’s resignation honors included seven peers, including his former aide Ross Kempsell and former Downing Street chief of staff Dan Rosenfield. None of them have a title with their name. A total of 13 new Lords members joined this week. Edward Young, a former private secretary to Elizabeth II, became Baron Young of Old Windsor, after being made a peer by King Charles in May. Labors Keir Starmer has said he would like to eliminate the Lords if he becomes Prime Minister, but also plans to appoint several himself. Learn more The Leos star lights up the dance floor at Vogue

The Best Dressed Celebrities at the Annual Vogue x Self-Portraits Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse



Munroe Bergdorf, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Edward Enninful OBE, Rita Ora, Emily Ratajkowski and Han Chong at the Self Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023.JPG Munroe Bergdorf, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Edward Enninful OBE, Rita Ora, Emily Ratajkowski and Han Chong at the Self Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023 Ava Claire wearing a self-portrait at the Self-Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023.jpg Ava Claire wearing a selfie at the Selfie x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023 Aweng Chuol wearing a self-portrait at the Self-Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023.jpg Aweng Chuol wearing a self-portrait at the Self-Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023 Bel Powley wearing a selfie at the Selfie x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023.JPG Bel Powley wearing a self-portrait at the Self-Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023 Emily Ratajkowski wearing a self-portrait at the Self-Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023.JPG Emily Ratajkowski in a self-portrait at the Self-Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023 Han Chong and Maya Jama at the Self Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023.JPG Han Chong and Maya Jama at the Self-Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023 Hari Nef wearing a self-portrait at the Self-Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023.JPG Hari Nef wearing a self-portrait at the Self-Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023 Jordan Dunn wearing a selfie at the Selfie x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023.JPG Jordan Dunn wearing a selfie at the Selfie x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023 Kai Isaiah Jamal at Self Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023.JPG Kai Isaiah Jamal at the Self Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023 Damson Idris at the Self-Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023 Damson Idris at the Self-Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023 LEAD IMAGE – Edward Enninful OBE, Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Ora and Han Chong – Selfie at the Selfie x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023.jpeg BRITISH VOGUE X SELF-PORTRAIT SUMMER PARTY IN LONDON Shakira at Self Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023.JPG.jpg Shakira at Self Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023 Issa Rae wearing a self-portrait at the Self-Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023.JPG.jpg Issa Rae wearing a self-portrait at the Self-Portrait x British Vogue Summer Party, July 13, 2023

It was sort of the party of the week. Singers Katy Perry and Rita Ora and model Neelam Gill were at the Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party last night at Chiltern Fire Station. Our spy tells us Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted on the dance floor with Shakira and Perry, while video shows the crowd singing Shakiras Hips Dont Lie to him. It is one of Edward Enninfuls last well-connected nights as Vogue boss, as he steps down from the role from next year. Oppenheimer evening, then its curtains

Oppenheimer premiere in Leicester Square



‘Oppenheimer’ – UK Premiere – VIP Arrivals Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan attend the UK Premiere of ‘Oppenheimer’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England. Photo credit: Dave Benett David Bennett ‘Oppenheimer’ – UK Premiere – VIP Arrivals Florence Pugh attends the UK Premiere of ‘Oppenheimer’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England. David Bennett ‘Oppenheimer’ – UK Premiere – VIP Arrivals Robert Downey Jr. attends the UK Premiere of ‘Oppenheimer’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England. David Bennett ‘Oppenheimer’ – UK Premiere – VIP Arrivals Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy attend the UK Premiere of Oppenheimer at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England. David Bennett ‘Oppenheimer’ – UK Premiere – VIP Arrivals Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett attend the UK Premiere of ‘Oppenheimer’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England. David Bennett ‘Oppenheimer’ – UK Premiere – VIP Arrivals Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas attend the UK Premiere of ‘Oppenheimer’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England. David Bennett

The A-listers were out in force last night, at least temporarily, as the Oppenheimer cast descended on Leicester Square Odeon for the film’s premiere. They were then all released as part of an actors’ strike, as actors seek better payout and protection from AI. Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr laughed with Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh and Matt Damon. Emily Blunt made it clear that she keeps acting, just taking time out with her kids, while Cillian Murphy looked like she was on the nearby Magic Mike show, donning a striking mesh shirt. Gregg and Liam: separated at birth Gregg Wallace’s Instagram Who is this handsome young man? Believe it or not, he’s a young Gregg Wallace, looking a lot like One Direction star Liam Payne in a youthful snap he posted online, according to fans. We ran into Judge MasterChef at the Boisdale Life Editors Lunch & Awards this week, and he told us he didn’t know who Payne was, but had been looking it up. He’s a handsome boy, isn’t he? I was very flattered, said Gregg, who joked: He might have more hair than me, but I bet he can’t cook. Liam Payne and Gregg Wallace / Scott Garfitt/PA Wire/Dave Benett Election on politics at No. 10? Is Rishi Sunak abandoning the new laws and already preparing for next year’s elections? The Londoner learns that last week a number of political pundits responsible for helping Downing Street come up with new ideas were made redundant. They’ve been told No. 10 is up for grabs, so it’s not a priority to think about so many new policies. Mr Sunak is due to hold a general election by January 2025, but there have been rumors he could hold a vote as early as next spring.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/londoners-diary/boris-johnson-peer-charlotte-owen-house-lords-title-b1094405.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos