Ron DeSantis, behind Donald Trump by 30 points, plans to attack Tim Scott.





Ron DeSantis could win the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. It could still happen! Many things could happen. For example, the guy who is well ahead of him in the polls could go to federal prison. But in the meantime, the Florida governors’ campaign is mostly using the kind of tactics, like publicizing a restart eight months before voting begins, that troubled campaigns are using as they become a cautionary tale about the hype. early media.

This week, the milestone in the process was the release of an internal memo from the DeSantis team, first published by NBC News. It is an age-old practice making a supposedly candid and confidential case, which somehow leaks to the press, that your candidate always has a clear path to victory, even if ‘it is currently mega-behind one or more competitors.

The DeSantis team starts by noting that their candidate has taken in a lot of money (true) and says it’s still early enough in the 2024 cycle for voters to change their minds.

The state’s first voters are only weakly attached to the candidates they select on such a remote voting issue, including many [Donald] Trump supporters. Participants in our focus groups in the early states even say they don’t plan to make up their minds until they meet the candidates or watch them debate.

That’s a fair point. The evaluation of most of the other candidates in the race is also reasonable:

We found little to no interest in Vivek [Ramaswamy], [Doug] Burgum and Nikki [Haley] while far too many voters will not consider [Mike] Under and [Chris] Christie to make them feel remotely viable.

That’s right, none of them are probably lucky, LOL. But that’s about it for the claims in the memo that credibly convey something like strength. After declaring that Trump and DeSantis remain the only viable options for two-thirds of the likely Republican primary electorate, for example, the document signals an impending behind-the-scenes attack on . South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who is currently averaging 3.2% in national polls:

While Tim Scott deserves a serious look at this point, his biography lacks the fight our electorate is looking for in the next president. We expect Tim Scott to come under scrutiny in the coming weeks.

The DeSantiss team likely feels this is necessary because, as Politico reported Thursday, some of the Republican donors whose top priority is avoiding another Trump nomination are considering switching allegiance to Scott.

The rest of the memo, a year from now, will either look like a testament to staying calm and steady, or running out of ideas very quickly. He says DeSantis will continue to discuss Trump’s failures when asked, but won’t bring up the ex-president. He says he will continue to earn free media coverage by introducing big, bold ideas that will get people talking, presumably along the lines of his statement in late June that suspected drug traffickers should be shot at the border. (The memo promises a fall rollout of topics like the Woke Army [sic] and the deep state.) And the campaign plan to expand on the positives of its candidates may also sound familiar:

We’ve found that when voters hear about Governors’ biography primarily as a father and as a veteran, they like him and are ready to learn more about him. A major paid media effort featuring governor biographies (dad/family/veteran) will help us convert the image to the ballot.

Compare that to what the Wall Street Journal wrote in April:

Mr. DeSantis is also preparing to present himself more on a personal level, his aides say, building on his modest upbringing, athletic and academic achievements, military service and as a husband and father of three young children.

The major question for the DeSantis campaign is whether he can win the nomination by bypassing Trump rather than through him. On this question, the note issues a resounding verdict of maybe. A really candid and confidential version of the current campaign strategy would be something like, sit on a pile of cash, weed out threats like Tim Scott if necessary, and stay a clear second while the indictments of Trump unfold.

Ben Mathis Lilley

Ron DeSantis could get the earliest campaign restart coverage in history

Learn more

While that’s not terribly inspiring, it’s also not necessarily stupid as the memo says, Trump is still the most effective driver of his own negatives. In other words, the presentation of Ron DeSantis to voters as a father and a veteran will continue until morale improves.

