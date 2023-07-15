Can states prevent Donald Trump from running? What we know





Speculation over whether Donald Trump could be barred from running for office for allegedly inciting an insurrection has emerged again amid a fresh campaign by two advocacy groups.

The groups Free Speech For People (FSFP) and Mi Familia Vota Education Fund have written letters to secretaries of state and election officials across the county urging them to “take responsibility” by banning the former president from speaking out. present on the ballot for the 2024 election.

The groups argue that Trump should be banned from trying to re-enter the White House because of his actions in and around the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Trump is accused of violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states that a person who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” after being sworn in to Congress must be barred from running for office again.

Trump, who is currently the overwhelming front-runner to win the GOP presidential nomination, denies any wrongdoing related to the Capitol riot and is trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at CPAC March 4, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland. Campaign groups have urged state election officials to block Trump from appearing on 2024 ballots. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Newsweek contacted Trump’s office by email for comment.

In the United States, each state essentially conducts its own elections under a decentralized system, with the bulk of the duties performed by a Secretary of State, including election certification and compliance with federal and state election laws.

In most states, the secretary of state is also the election official responsible for overseeing state elections and deciding whether a candidate is qualified to run for president. Normally, election officials decide whether candidates are qualified to run based on stipulations such as whether they are old enough or meet residency requirements, rather than issues surrounding them who would have engaged in insurrection.

Nothing in the US Constitution prevents a candidate who has been convicted of a criminal offense from running for office again.

Alexandra Flores-Quilty, campaign manager for the FSFP, says there is “overwhelming” evidence that Trump “incited and mobilized insurrection” on January 6, 2021, and therefore violated the Constitution and should be excluded from the ballot.

That such a decision will ever be made is as unprecedented as it is unlikely. For more than 150 years, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, introduced in the wake of the Civil War, received little thought. Accordingly, there is no indication whether this can ever be invoked to bar a president from running for office.

If a secretary of state were to make such a move to bar Trump from running for president, that move would almost certainly be met with legal challenges that could potentially continue indefinitely.

Doron Kalir, a professor at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, noted that there were no guidelines on how the 14th Amendment could be applied to a former president, if at all.

“It is unclear who should determine that the person has engaged in an insurrection or rebellion against the United States,” Kalir told Insider in November 2022.

As Trump faces federal indictment as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 investigation, it’s unclear whether the former president could face related charges. to acts of insurrection.

Trump was impeached for the second time for his actions on January 6, 2021. He was acquitted by the Senate after the upper house failed to secure the two-thirds majority required by the US Constitution to convict the former president.

Election officials who received the letters from the FSFP and the Mi Familia Vota Education Fund urging them to bar Trump from running for office gave no indication they would act on the request.

“The agency will review it, as we do all suggestions from the public, but we have no comment on their request at this time,” said Ben Morris, a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s office. Oregon LaVonne Griffin-Valade, at Oregon Capital Chronicle. .

Annie Orloff, spokeswoman for the office of Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold, told Colorado Newsline, “We will officially decline to comment at this time.”

Officials in the other states who received the letters from the advocacy groups — California, Georgia, Michigan, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania — declined to comment when contacted by Newsweek.

