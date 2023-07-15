Narendra Modi | Film showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Vishwaguru features mangled Indian map





An animated film aimed at casting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Vishwaguru and shared on social media by the BJP and its leaders on Friday featured a mangled Indian map, missing parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Congress seized the opportunity to put the BJP on the table, demanding an apology from Prime Minister and BJP Chairman JP Nadda. While BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya and others quietly deleted the video, until late at night there was no official word from the party acknowledging the error or s ‘apologizing. The video remained available at least on a BJP leader’s Twitter account. These people distribute certificates of patriotism to everyone. They themselves are the real traitors, showing parts of Indian territory as belonging to China and Pakistan, said Congress social media officer Supriya Shrinate. It is not an error. This is what they want. They played with the territorial integrity of India. The controversy comes at a time when Congress and many military veterans have accused the Modi government of failing to stand up to the Chinese over border transgressions in Ladakh and instead ceding more territory by agreeing to new buffer zones within the lines claimed by India. They repeatedly pointed to the Modis statement of June 19, 2020 that none had entered or occupied Indian territory, which enabled China to deny any intrusion and claim ownership of all territory it held. We will not tolerate any compromise with the territorial integrity of India. The BJP government had introduced the Geospatial Information Regulation Bill in 2016 which provides for a fine of Rs 100 crore and seven years in prison for showing a distorted map (of India) on social media, it said. declared Shrinate. Who will go to jail now? Will a case be filed against the BJP? The bill mentioned by Shrinate did not pass.

