Imran Khan Jr emulates Mohammad Asif with a vicious reverse swinger in Michael Clarke





Watch: Playing in his second Test match, Imran Khan Jr launched a vicious reverse swing delivery to send Michael Clarkes flying through the middle of the stump.

Imran Khan Jr was born in Karachi in 1987, the same year his illustrious namesake retired from cricket, only to be convinced to make a later comeback.

He made his debut for Pakistan when they hosted Australia in the United Arab Emirates in 2014/15. He beat Brad Haddin and Chris Rogers on his debut in Dubai as Zulfiqar Babar and Yasir Shah turned Pakistan to a 221-point win after Younis Khan had 100 in each set.

Younis stacked 213 in the next test match, in Abu Dhabi, while Azhar Ali had 109 and Misbah-ul-Haq 101, and Pakistan declared it 570-6. Imran again collected Rogers, caught behind, and Australia were quickly left in shock at 100-5.

Michael Clarke (47) and Mitchell Marsh (87) pushed the score to 164 when Imran ran again to play Clarke. The ball started just outside but came back into Clarke, working its way through his defense to send the midfield stump coasting.

The dismissal evoked memories of four seasons ago, when Imran’s compatriot Mohammad Asif knocked out the central stump to fire Clarke.

Imran then had Marsh caught halfway for 87. He finished 3-60 as Australia slumped to 261. Misbah beat again and declared the innings closed at 293-3, but not before that several records are set.

Misbah, often ridiculed by fans for his defensive batting, tied Viv Richards’ record for fastest hundred, hitting the milestone in 56 balls. He went 101 uneliminated, emulating Duleep Mendis in scoring two identical triple-digit scores in the same Test match.

Azhar also went unbeaten on 100. He and Misbah became the second group of teammates, after Ian and Greg Chappell, to score two hundred in a Test match.

Chasing 603, Australia slumped to 293 against Babar (5-120) and Yasir (3-44). Imran became without a counter. In all, he played 10 Test matches, taking 29 wickets at 31.62.

His career had one quirk: it took him eight matches to score his first run in Test cricket. In the first seven, he made it six times, making four ducks and two undeleted zeros.

Watch Imran Khan Jr beat Michael Clarke:

29 wickets in 10 tests for Pakistan385 first-class wickets

Happy birthday to right arm fast bowler @ImeeK218 pic.twitter.com/xAxV3zGG32

— Pakistani Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 15, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wisden.com/stories/videos/watch-imran-khan-jr-bowls-mohammad-asif-middle-stump-michael-clarke-reverse-swing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos