Former President Trump calls again for Fultons grand jury report to be overturned





ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking the Georgia Supreme Court and Fulton County Superior Court to strike down the release of a special grand jury report into his interference alleged in the 2020 elections in Georgia.

On Friday, Trump’s attorneys again asked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to be barred from continuing the investigations.

Read Trump’s Georgia Supreme Court petition here. Read the Trumps Fulton County Superior Court petition here.

Earlier this year, according to filings in Fulton County Superior Court, Trump’s attorneys also made the same demands.

On Tuesday, a grand jury convened in Atlanta that will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for the nation’s 45th president or his Republican allies over alleged efforts to undo Trump’s 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Last year, Willis opened a criminal investigation into attempts to influence the administration of Georgia’s 2020 general election. Months later, a special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May 2022. In court filings, she alleged a coordinated multi-state plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November election 2020 in Georgia and elsewhere, a contest that ultimately saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

In an April 24 letter, Willis warned Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat of upcoming charging decisions this summer as part of his investigation; she also informed Fulton County deputies that she would announce the charges in her investigation between July 11 and September 1.

Willis also advised Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville that his office plans to work remotely for the first three weeks of August and request that no trials be scheduled during that time.

Fulton County deputies were in Miami last month as Trump appeared in federal court in his latest round of legal challenges.

MPs were there to observe how local law enforcement authorities prepared before, during and after Trump’s impeachment, when he became the first ex-president in history to face criminal charges. by the federal government he once oversaw.

Earlier this year, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused Trump of allegedly paying secret money to porn actress Stephanie Clifford and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, whom he feared ‘they don’t go public with allegations that they had extramarital sex with him.

A Manhattan grand jury has investigated Trump’s involvement in a $130,000 payment made in 2016 to porn actor Stormy Daniels to stop her from going public with a sexual encounter she said she had with him. years earlier.

Willis said his grand jury heard from 75 witnesses. Some of the more notable figures were Governor Brian Kemp; Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr; Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger; former Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan; former White House official Mark Meadows; former Speaker of the United States House and Georgian Congressman Newt Gingrich; and South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Trump accused Willis of conducting a strictly political witch hunt. Trump announced his candidacy for the White House in 2024 last November.

Last year, Raffensperger told a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that Trump’s claims about 2020 voter fraud were false.

Raffensperger, along with Gabriel Sterling, the office’s chief operating officer, appeared before the nationally televised public hearings of the Democratic-led House select committees. Raffensperger told the committee that the 2020 election went remarkably well, with average wait times for the vote between two and three minutes statewide. I felt we had a successful election, he said.

Last month, the Georgias State Election Board closed its investigation into allegations of malfeasance in the 2020 election at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. According to a statement from Raffenspergers’ office, many of the allegations made against the Fulton County Registration and Elections Department, and specifically against two election officials, were false and unsubstantiated.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and attacked the Braggs and Willis investigations. Any convictions of Bragg, Florida Special Counsel Jack Smith or Willis would not prevent Trump from running or winning the presidency in 2024.

Earlier this year, Willis said she planned to make a landmark decision this summer following her special grand jury investigation.

