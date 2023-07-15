If Russia withdraws from the Black Sea grain corridor

Despite the Turkish President Recep Tayip of Erdogan trust that the Black Sea grain corridor will be extended, Russia threatened to withdraw from the agreement – agreed with the UN and Türkiye – which is due to expire on Monday, July 17. Kyiv Post asked the heads of some major freight forwarders to Odessa ports, what would happen to maritime trade and what options are available if Russia pulls out of the deal.

Gennadiy Ivanov, director of BPG Shipping (UAE-Ukraine-Greece-India-Hong Kong)

Today, the grain export situation is repeated with the events of a year ago, when the possibility of exporting grain through the ports of Odessa, Yuzhne and Chornomorsk was actively discussed everywhere. This led to the launch of a grain corridor through which Ukraine has exported about 31 million tons so far. At the same time, exports were made through the Danube ports and by land.

Imagine a situation if there was no grain corridor: huge stocks of grain would accumulate in the fields and silos, most of which would most likely be lost (given the sales of the 2021/2022 harvest, harvest on February 24, 2022). For example, to load 70,000 tons of grain through the Danube ports, 10 to 15 coasters and 15 to 25 days are needed. Thanks to Yuzhne, loading the said quantity on the Panamax vessel will take three days with a considerable difference in freight (less), due to economies of scale. Therefore, all available Danube and land transport export capacities would certainly be sufficient to handle 31 million tonnes.

However, there is the vital question of profitability for farmers, because in addition to freight and logistics, they must also include in the pricing the cost of waiting for inspections [Joint Coordination Centre, (JCC) at $7-$13 per ton] war risk insurance [$4-$7 per ton]plus an additional premium for freight [$3-$5 per ton]. If we compare the value of exports through the corridor with these additional costs, the value of the losses for the Ukrainian market is enormous.

Today we can hear various predictions for the grain corridor, including a plan B in the form of developing dry ports and infrastructure in the Danube ports.

In general, it’s important to have a plan B in any situation, especially if you have a “neighbor” like Russia. At the same time, when investing in alternative export capacities, in my opinion, it should be borne in mind that as soon as the ports of Mykolaiv, Yuzhne, Chornomorsk and Odessa are opened for large-scale export scale (as before February 24, 2022), “mathematics” would redirect most exports to these ports (land transport/Danube cannot compete with Panamax’s “large ports of Odessa”).

But again, like any plan B for the future, it’s important to have one. On the government side having their own plan B will ensure the constant loading of these export capacities. As for the prospects for the exploitation of the corridor, the most successful solution is to work without the participation of Russia. But in this case, the security risk for the merchant fleet increases, given the unpredictability of Russian behavior.

A possible solution to the problem of the continued operation of grain corridor ships could be a military convoy in the Black Sea based on the experience of crossing the pirate zone in the Strait of Aden in 2009-2012 , when convoys of civilian ships accompanied by warships were formed. In the current situation, ships can follow the route in the territorial waters of Bulgaria, Romania. This additional variance will be negligible compared to the cost of waiting for a JCC inspection.

In general, the “immunity” enjoyed by shipowners in the last war year gives rise to confident optimism that even after the abandonment of the JCC, the list of candidate ships will not significantly decrease. And in the case of normal operation, it will only increase. But this is on condition that at least the insurance companies are ready to continue to insure the risks of war.

In any case, Turkey must have its say. Given recent comments by the Turkish President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan], there is reason to believe that the corridor will continue to operate. But if the corridor continues to operate in the current format, it is absolutely necessary to solve the problem of sabotage by Russian JCC inspectors, who in every possible way contribute to an increase in the duration of the inspection and, as a result , to losses for the supply chain participants. It is also necessary to cancel the departure/loaded state inspection, which is a guarantee of adding a minimum of five to six days of waiting, necessary for the degassing of the holds after fumigation at the port of embarkation.

Regarding the freight market, the closure of the corridor and the resulting drop in freight demand will significantly reduce freight rates in the region, which will mainly benefit the Russian Federation.

Nejat Uluevren, owner of Gateway International Transportation Logistics

Trade by container ship has already been stopped after the war and alternative routes are expensive and insufficient. Via Constanta (Romania) it is far and congested and via Sulina by Reni and Izmail (Ukrainian ports on the Danube) the operations are very slow and the ports are not good enough to operate container ships due to the low draft of water.

I believe the grain corridor will continue with or without Russia. Russia also makes money from this, but if they get out, this corridor can continue thanks to the protection of the Turkish Navy in the Black Sea.

Recently we have seen that Turkey has shown its side by returning soldiers from Azov to Ukraine and President Erdogan has expressed his wish that the grain corridor remains active, which he will negotiate in the near future with the visit of Putin in Ankara. He wouldn’t say that if he didn’t have a plan and his last decision a few days ago was to give Sweden the green light for NATO.

Moreover, during President Zelensky’s recent visit to Ankara, President Erdogan also confirmed that Ukraine should be a member of NATO. I think Turkey is the key point and I still hope to find solutions.

Oleg Kostyuk, CEO of Global Transport Investments

I really don’t know what’s going to happen, it’s such a complicated game for me. I mean, on the one hand the Russians no longer need this agreement, on the other hand, either Erdogan will push Putin to continue the grain corridor, or Turkey will give its own guarantees to the actors of the grain corridor.

And if so, then Ukraine will have a better turnover of ships with inspection, and this means cheaper freight, at the same time Turkey can ask for additional money for escort or any other warranty. I don’t think it will be a full escort, but maybe partially. Still, I believe that somehow it will continue to work even if the Russians refuse to participate.

Dmitriy Minov, director of Risoil Ukraine (port of Chornomorsk)

There is active work going on on this issue at the moment. Some signs have emerged recently that grain vessels may be able to enter seaports, but the situation remains complicated and needs further clarity.