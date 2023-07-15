Imran Khan complains about the “total repression” of the DW party 15/07/2023





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he faces numerous court cases after being ousted from office last year and fears he will soon find himself in jail.

“Until I was 70 I had no criminal cases. And in the last few months I’ve had almost 180,” he told DW’s Conflict Zone with Tim Sebastian.

Khan has previously said the charges against him are politically motivated, aimed at ousting his leadership and dismantling his party ahead of the country’s next elections, scheduled for October or November.

“All my party leadership is underground or in jail. And about 10,000 of our workers are in jail right now. So there is a total crackdown on my party,” Khan told DW from Lahore.

Khan’s troubles began with the parliamentary vote

Pakistan has been embroiled in a political crisis since parliament removed Khan from office in April 2022.

A nationwide crackdown on his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been launched following violent protests following Khan’s brief arrest in May 2023, which led to the ransacking of military installations.

Several of Khan’s top aides remain under arrest and many more are in hiding.

The government and military insist that prosecutions against them are based on merit.

Khan and party face poll ban

Khan now faces the prospect of being disqualified from the upcoming elections and said it was unclear whether his party would also be banned from participating.

“Even if I’m in jail, I think they will put me in jail sooner or later, will they allow my party to stand for election?”

Khan told DW he fears the government will delay the election. “They might go against the constitution…for fear of losing,” he said.

‘Inherited’ human rights crackdown

Khan later played down accusations of human rights abuses during his four years in office from 2018 to 2022, insisting: “My time was liberal, [the] the justice system was never interfered with, the police were never ordered to victimize people.”

Khan was interviewed from Lahore by Tim Sebastian for DW’s Conflict Zone image: DW

Lawyers and human rights activists have accused Khan’s government of trying to sabotage the country’s independent human rights watchdog to prevent accountability for abuse and oppression against opponents, which he denied.

“Ninety-five percent of the cases against all political opponents were inherited by us, not initiated by us. We were just trying to pursue the same cases that we inherited,” he told DW.

“You can’t compare what’s going on right now; our best journalists driven out of the country, murdered [] people are picked up in the middle of the night.”

General Pervez Musharraf, who took power in 1999 and ruled Pakistan under martial law until 2008, “was liberal compared to what is happening now”, Khan added.

Links to the Taliban raise concern in the West

The former world-class cricketer was then asked about Pakistan’s relations with neighboring Afghanistan and in particular the Taliban, who took power in Kabul in August 2021. Khan was accused of having too many links intimate with the Islamist militant group.

“There have been 40 years of conflict in Afghanistan, and every time there is conflict in Afghanistan it spills over into the tribal areas of Pakistan,” he said. “My top priority is the people of Pakistan. What is good for our people is peace in Afghanistan.”

“It’s not for me to start moralizing about other countries […] We do not see Afghanistan as the Taliban government or the [Ashraf] Ghanaian government. We see them as the Afghan government. Whatever government is in place, Pakistan should have good relations with them.”

Edited by: Sean Sinico

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-imran-khan-complains-of-total-crackdown-on-party/a-66242417 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos