Watch: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed receives Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi





Upon arriving at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the Indian Prime Minister’s motorcade was greeted by a group of Emirati children waving the flags of both countries. His Highness greeted Prime Minister Modi and accompanied him to an official reception ceremony which included an honor guard welcome, a 21-gun salute and a performance of India’s national anthems and songs. United Arab Emirates.

The official reception ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Governor of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Counselor at the Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Sarah Al Musallam, Minister of State for Early Childhood Education; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, President of the Ministry of Finance and Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi; Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE); and Dr. Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India.

On his Twitter account, Sheikh Mohamed said: I had the pleasure of welcoming Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi to Abu Dhabi today. We discussed the continued progress of our bilateral relations, our common interest in promoting sustainable global growth, and ways to further strengthen collaboration between our countries and peoples.

He welcomed the Prime Minister of India and the delegation accompanying him.

The Indian Prime Minister was accompanied by a number of senior officials, including Sunjay Sudhir, India’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

