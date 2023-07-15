Boris Johnson can’t remember the mobile phone code the information is hidden in, experts have criticized him for forgetting





The Times reported on Thursday that the former prime minister could not remember with 100% certainty the password to access his old device, which he stopped using in May 2021 due to security concerns. There are concerns that the device, which Johnson’s attorneys are holding, could potentially erase its contents if the wrong code is entered. The COVID investigation requested all information from WhatsApp and Johnson’s diary during the pandemic.

The UK government was given a 4pm deadline on Monday to hand over all material to the inquest. But much of the material about Johnson is on his old, currently unavailable cellphone, which is held by his attorneys. Former Director of Communications Alastair Campbell said Thursday that Johnson should be arrested for obstruction of justice.

Ali policy reported on Friday that the issue could be resolved by today. The government, said Johnson’s spokesman, has now obtained the code that Boris would not remember. The actual password entry must be done by government-appointed “technical experts,” a spokesperson for Johnson’s attorneys’ office said. Real

