Watch: UAE President receives Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during welcome ceremony at Qasr Al Watan – News





The two leaders are expected to hold talks to further strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and India Screenshot from ANI video By web office Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 1:33 PM Last update: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 3:53 PM The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a grand ceremony at Qasr Al Watan on Saturday afternoon. Modi came to the United Arab Emirates on an official visit, after his trip to France. The two leaders held talks to further strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and India. Here is a video of the reception: The President of the United Arab Emirates took to Twitter to welcome the Indian Prime Minister. Sharing some images from the day, he said, “I had the pleasure of welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Abu Dhabi today. We discussed the continued progress of our bilateral relations, our mutual interest in promote sustainable global growth and ways to further strengthen collaboration among our countries and peoples.” He made the same tweet in Arabic, English and Hindi. While meeting with the UAE President in Qasr Al Watan, Modi said he was happy to come to Abu Dhabi. “I feel like home. Thank you for the warm welcome you extended to me and my delegation,” he said. “Our bilateral trade has increased by 20%. For the first time, we have reached $85 billion in trade and we will soon reach the target of $100 billion. If we decide, we can take this step before the G20 “, he added. . Recalling the visit last year, when the President of the United Arab Emirates received him at the airport, Modi said “”There can be no greater proof of affinity than the respect you give me. have testified. I have always received brotherly affection from you and I have always felt your political commitment.” He added that over the past few years, India-UAE relations have grown due to a huge contribution from the UAE. On the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Prime Minister said: “Last year we signed a historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in three months, which would not have been possible without your cooperation and commitment. “Over the past few years, our relationship has grown and there is a huge contribution from you. Your vision and clear thinking are the greatest strength of this nation. That’s why everyone looks up to you as a true friend.” “We are taking new initiatives to strengthen our partnership. Today’s agreement on trade settlement in the currencies of the two countries reflects our strong economic cooperation and trust,” Prime Minister Modi added. READ ALSO :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/uae/watch-uae-president-receives-indian-pm-narendra-modi-in-ceremonial-welcome-at-qasr-al-watan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos