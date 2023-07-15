Will start new political party, win election if PTI banned: Imran Khan





By India Today News Desk: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan said on Saturday that he would set up a new political party to contest the next general election if his party is banned, and said to himself confident of winning them, during an interview with Nikkei Asia.

Asked about the potential impact of a ban on his electoral prospects, Imran said: “If they suppress the party, we will form a party with a new name and still win the election.” He further expressed his confidence that even if he is disqualified and imprisoned, the party will emerge victorious, while speaking to the Nikkei Asia news agency.

Following the May 9 nationwide protests and subsequent government crackdown on protesters and PTI members, several government figures called for the banning of Imran Khan’s party.

READ ALSO | Imran Khan toasts, experts say as Pakistani army tries 102 people in military courts | 5 points

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has suggested banning the PTI is the only solution, while Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has mentioned such a move is being considered.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also indicated that his party would not oppose a ban on the PTI.

Imran further stressed that his supporter base remains strong, saying that the national political landscape has undergone fundamental changes.

Regarding the ongoing crackdown on his party, he noted that the government was still trying to weaken him through intimidation.

READ ALSO | Imran Khan convicted in six cases including attack on army headquarters: report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/will-form-a-new-party-win-elections-if-pti-gets-banned-pakistans-imran-khan-2407049-2023-07-15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos