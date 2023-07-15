Imran Khan unveils contingency plan in case political party banned in Pakistan





Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has said that even if his party is banned, he will form a new political party and still win the next general election. This comes in response to calls for the PTI to be banned following violent protests and a crackdown on the party. Imran Khan believes that his supporter base remains intact and national politics in Pakistan has fundamentally changed. He also accuses the government of trying to break up his party through intimidation. Imran Khan’s statement was reported by Nikkei Asia and published by Dawn, a Pakistani English newspaper.

Following a report from Dawn, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has revealed his plan in case his political party is banned in Pakistan. He said he would launch a new political party to contest the upcoming general election and is confident that his new party will emerge victorious.

The possibility of the PTI being banned emerged after violent nationwide protests on May 9 and the subsequent crackdown on protesters and the party itself. Government figures including Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah have called for a ban on PTI as the only solution. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed such a move was being considered, and even Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his party would not resist any attempt to impose a ban on the PTI.

Asked about the impact of a possible ban on his electoral future, Imran Khan told Nikkei Asia: “If they suppress the party, we will form a party with a new name and still win the election.” He expressed his confidence that even if he was disqualified and thrown in jail, the party would still emerge victorious.

Imran Khan stressed that his supporter base remained intact and claimed that national politics in Pakistan had fundamentally changed. Despite his party’s continued crackdown, he said the government was still trying to break him through intimidation.

Imran Khan’s statement highlights his determination and resilience in the face of potential adversity. He is confident in his ability to rally his supporters and adapt to any challenges that may come his way. This demonstrates his deep faith in the democratic process and his commitment to bringing about change in Pakistan.

The political landscape in Pakistan is often volatile, with parties facing bans and crackdowns. However, Imran Khan’s determination to keep fighting for his party’s cause and his unwavering faith in the loyalty of his followers set him apart as a resilient and determined leader.

