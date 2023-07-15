India and UAE to start local currency trade settlement, PM Modi says in Abu Dhabi





Prime Minister Modi is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates to strengthen the multifaceted bilateral relationship. (Twitter/MEAIndia) PM Narendra Modi UAE Visit Live Updates (Today (July 15): To boost bilateral trade and investment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Abu Dhabi today for talks with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, announced that the India and the United Arab Emirates had agreed to start trade settlement in local currencies. Prime Minister Modi said he hopes bilateral trade between the two countries will soon surpass the $100 billion mark, from the current $85 billion. The comprehensive India-UAE strategic partnership has gone from strength to strength and the Prime Ministers’ visit will provide an opportunity to identify ways to take this partnership forward in various areas such as energy, education, health, food security, fintech, defense and culture, the Department of External Affairs (MEA) said. It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of the UAE’s chairmanship of COP-28 and India’s chairmanship of the G-20 in which the UAE is a special guest, he added. Prime Minister Modi is visiting the United Arab Emirates on his return from France, where he held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two countries agreed on a series of new initiatives and agreements, and mapped out a roadmap for the relationship based on three pillars: partnership for security and sovereignty; partnership for the planet; partnership for the people. Live Blog PM Modi in UAE Live Updates: Modi will meet UAE President in Abu Dhabi and hold bilateral talks on key areas. Follow this space for all the latest updates! Why Indo-French Ties Are Strong, Why PM Modis’ Visit Matters Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the guest of honor at the Frances Bastille Day parade in Paris on Friday. The visit coincides with 25 years of the oldest among Indians, nearly 30 strategic partnerships across the globe and one of the few to have seen full convergence since the two nations joined in 1998. Four Presidents French and three Indian prime ministers have nurtured this relationship over the past quarter century. Manmohan Singh was the chief guest in the 2009 parade, which opened with personnel from the three Indian services marching towards Saare Jahan Se Achha and Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja. Nicolas Sarkozy was president at the time. The two countries began their strategic partnership, India first, immediately after the Indian nuclear tests, at a time when most Western capitals had turned their backs on New Delhi. Read also :

First published on: 2023-07-15 at 09:53 IST

