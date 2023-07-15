There’s no legal basis for this: Experts reject Trump’s desperate attempt to disqualify Fani Willis





Former President Donald Trump on Friday filed a motion with the Georgia Supreme Court seeking to overturn the final report of a special-purpose grand jury recommending people for indictment and disqualifying District Attorney Fani Willis from continuing to investigate. on him for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results ahead of his highly anticipated indictment this summer.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Trump’s attorneys also asked the court to bar Willis from using any evidence obtained by the inquest jury, which heard testimony between May 2022 and January 2023 from 75 witnesses.

The petition also asks the court to block any pending proceedings “related to and arising out of the special purpose grand jury investigation until this matter can be resolved.” Those proceedings would include the two regular grand juries sitting Tuesday, one of which is expected to be asked to serve indictments for the alleged plan to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Although Trump’s attorneys have acknowledged such a motion would generally be frowned upon, they said “extraordinary circumstances” now warrant the filing.

“Even in an extraordinarily novel case of national importance, one would expect the cases to follow their normal procedural course within a reasonable time,” the document said. “But nothing about these processes has been normal or reasonable. And the almost inevitable conclusion is that the anomalies below are due to the fact that the petitioner is President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump’s legal team also filed a separate but similar motion in Fulton Superior Court in what they said was an abundance of caution. They also noted that Judge Robert McBurney, the supervising judge of the special grand jury, has yet to rule on a motion they filed in March seeking the disqualification of Willis and that Willis has notified law enforcement. local authorities that she is likely to make a charging decision between July 31 and August 18.

“Caught between the protracted passivity of the supervising judge and the impending indictment of the district attorney, (Trump) has no meaningful choice but to seek the intervention of this court,” the motion reads.

Willis’ office has previously countered Trump’s arguments for the dismissal on the grounds that they lacked merit, were untimely and had other procedural flaws. Prosecutors said the former president’s efforts were premature because no charges have yet been filed.

“If an investigation results in actual criminal charges against (Trump), the justice system ensures that there will be no shortage of available remedies to pursue,” the DA’s May response said.

Trump’s petition also attacked Willis’ investigation, arguing that Willis and McBurney snuffed out procedural safeguards and the rights of those under investigation “at all times,” and that Georgia law authorizing the operation special grand juries is unconstitutionally vague.

“The entire process is now incurably infected,” the motion reads. “And nothing that follows could be legally valid or publicly respectable.”

The document also claimed that the release of excerpts from the final report would violate Trump’s rights to fairness and due process, which could cause “irreparable harm” to his reputation as he pines for the nomination of the President. Republican party and another shot at the presidency.

Lawyers for the GOP frontrunner also repeated arguments previously made by Willis’ opponents and rejected by multiple judges that the special grand jury case was civil and not criminal, and therefore allowed Willis access to evidence. from which she would otherwise have been excluded. They also said Willis should have been disqualified from the entire investigation rather than the part involving Lt. Gov. Burt Jones at the fundraiser she hosted last summer for Jones’ Democratic opponent.

National Security Attorney Bradley Moss called the motion “desperate.”

“This petition is a political screed, not a realistic legal filing. It’s beneath our profession for lawyers to write things like this with such over the top rhetoric,” he tweeted.

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

“There is no basis in law for this. Zero,” Georgia State law professor Anthony Michael Kreis wrote on Twitter on Friday before breaking down the matter of challenging the motion in a thread. separate.

Kreis explained that the special grand jury against which Trump’s lawyers are filing a lawsuit is an investigative body that Trump cannot circumvent “simply because he does not like the ordinary operations provided by Georgian law for crimes of public corruption”.

“The complaint is essentially that the SPGJ is not a regular grand jury and the safeguards of a regular grand jury are undermined because the SPGJ is not a regular grand jury. This is just circular drivel. Ga. is a bit more transparent than other places. But those are the breaks,” Kreis continued.

“The Trump team is attacking the credibility of the process with a bizarre assertion of third-party rights and that the DA cannot use statutory authority over the books to investigate anywhere Trump has alleged that *his* rights have been violated by the work of the SPGJ,” he concluded.

He went on to describe his confusion surrounding Trump’s attorneys’ decision to file the motion in the first place because of the former president’s Georgia representation capabilities.

“Trump’s lawyer in Georgia is the best he’s got. Really he’s good,” Kreis wrote. “So I’m puzzled that the Trump team is continuing to hammer out the same allegations of wrongdoing unrelated to Trump and a constitutional due process claim that boils down to the DA not being able to investigate.”

Learn more

about the Fulton probe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2023/07/14/there-is-no-basis-in-law-for-this-experts-trash-trumps-desperate-bid-to-disqualify-fani-willis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos